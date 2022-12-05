Read full article on original website
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ PIT - 10:14 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Sidney Crosby's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars. Murray makes...
NHL
WHAT A 'WILD' ONE!
Make it three-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. And it came with plenty of drama and excitement. The old saying 'it's not the start that matters, but how well you finish' rang true Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames fell behind 2-0 early against the Wild but rallied for a thrilling 5-3 victory.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. WILD
FLAMES (12-9-3) vs. WILD (13-9-2) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (19) Goals - Kadri, Elias Lindholm (9) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (32) Goals - Kaprizov...
Christmas may be new Thanksgiving as NHL playoff barometer
The adage in the NHL used to be that teams wanted to be in playoff position by U.S. Thanksgiving
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
Yardbarker
Oilers need to start on time
If you had a way to solve the problems that the Oilers are having early in hockey games, they would hire you on the spot. They struggled to start games on time under Todd McLellan, they struggled to start games on time under Dave Tippett, and not surprisingly they’ve struggled to start games under Jay Woodcroft.
NHL
Point scores twice to help Lightning cool off Predators
TAMPA -- Brayden Point scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Point's second goal, a wrist shot from the left face-off circle, gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 2:14. Corey Perry,...
NHL
Letang Cleared to Practice with Penguins, 10 Days After Suffering Stroke
Kris Letang was cleared to rejoin the team and took part in Penguins practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering a stroke. "He's always surprised us with how well he heals. We don't think that this (return) is accelerated in any way," said head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, who answered questions from the media alongside the defenseman following the session. "We're taking all the right precautions to make sure that he's safe to go out and play."
NHL
Nils Lundkvist is back after a reset and with a good growth mindset
The 22-year-old defenseman capitalized on an opportunity to fine-tune his skills during a three game break. It's been a whirlwind few months for Nils Lundkvist. He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers, earned a spot in the lineup, and played in the first 22 games this season. Although he sat out the past three as a healthy scratch, it's not the worst thing in the world. The 22-year-old received a chance to watch and reset, and that can be a good thing.
NHL
Sabres attempt to hold nine pucks in one hand after high scoring game
Buffalo creates own TikTok challenge, players show off unique strategies. The Buffalo Sabres have created TikTok's next viral trend. The Sabres attempted to hold nine hockey pucks in one hand in honor of their nine-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. An array of different strategies and grips...
NHL
Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Murray makes 44 saves in first shutout for Toronto; Robertson run ends at 18 games for Dallas. Matt Murray posted a 44-save shutout, Mitchell Marner extended his point-streak to 20 games, helping Maple Leafs earn a 4-0 win over the Stars. 04:56 •. Mitchell Marner extended his Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes fall to Oilers in Edmonton
Jack McBain and Shayne Gostisbehere scored, and Christian Fischer recorded two assists, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped the final game of their road trip 8-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Connor Ingram made 27 saves for the Coyotes (7-13-4), who will play at home for the first time since...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
BLOG: Kassian reminiscent of good times in Oil Country
EDMONTON, AB - The last stop of a lengthy 14-game road trip for the Arizona Coyotes feels a lot closer to home for Zack Kassian than the rest of his teammates. Maybe only his teammate Dylan Guenther, who played four seasons and won a WHL Championship with the Edmonton Oil Kings, comes anywhere close.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks just concluded a four-game road trip on Sunday. Now, the Sharks are back home to take on the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Alexander Barabanov is now riding a four-game...
NHL
Arvidsson scores twice in Kings win against Senators
OTTAWA -- Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "I think we played fast and we executed," Arvidsson said. "They did too, but I think we made better decisions with the puck and we were more effective."
NHL
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Lightning Preview
Nashville, Tampa Bay Wrap Up Season Series Thursday at AMALIE Arena. The Nashville Predators are 7-1-1 in nine games since Nov. 12, including wins in back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders on Dec. 2-3. They will look to keep the good times rolling on Thursday as they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second and final time this season.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Eichel to miss second straight game for Golden Knights
Buchnevich, Krug injured for Blues; Toews day to day for Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel will miss his second straight game for the Golden Knights when they host...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
