NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
NESN

Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers

After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
Larry Brown Sports

1 concerning sign emerging about Mariners?

The Seattle Mariners have done virtually zilch so far in free agency this offseason, and it turns out that may be no accident. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports this week that industry sources do not believe the Mariners will be factors in any of the major free agents left on the market. Divish adds that there is “some thought” that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is operating under the limitations of a payroll budget set by team ownership (based on comments that Dipoto has supposedly made to other teams and agents).
Larry Brown Sports

