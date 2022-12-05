Read full article on original website
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal
The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Dodgers Poll: Fans Welcome a Dansby Swanson Signing
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made his first All-Star appearance this season
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers
After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes
The Dodgers have a few competitors for their longtime third baseman.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Dodgers News: LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, and fans are somewhere between "meh" and pitchforks.
Report: SF Giants "remain in the hunt" for LHP Carlos Rodón
The SF Giants may not be out of the Carlos Rodón sweepstakes quite yet, per a report by Susan Slusser.
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
Notable Wizards player wants out of Washington?
One well-known NBA player may be trying to get out of the nation’s capital. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus spoke this week with an NBA source who said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is seeking a move from the team. “He wants out,” the source was quoted as saying...
Senga, Mets agree on 5-year, $75 million contract, sources say
Right-hander Kodai Senga, 29, and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan late Saturday night, confirming reports.
SF Giants division rival showing interest in Evan Longoria
It seems that longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria will not be re-signing, but he could be staying in the NL West.
1 concerning sign emerging about Mariners?
The Seattle Mariners have done virtually zilch so far in free agency this offseason, and it turns out that may be no accident. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports this week that industry sources do not believe the Mariners will be factors in any of the major free agents left on the market. Divish adds that there is “some thought” that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is operating under the limitations of a payroll budget set by team ownership (based on comments that Dipoto has supposedly made to other teams and agents).
Anonymous executive has scathing take on big Red Sox free agent move
The Boston Red Sox had a rough day on Wednesday as they lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency. One addition they made may have softened the blow on paper, but the reviews from around the league on the move are not particularly good. The...
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star to Minor League Deal
Andrew Friedman makes a vintage Dodgers move after the winter meetings.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
Al Michaels shares his complaint about Rams PA announcer at SoFi Stadium
Al Michaels is no fan of the public address announcer at SoFi Stadium during Los Angeles Rams games. Michaels was on the call for the Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” game between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Late in the first quarter of the game, Herbstreit and Michaels were discussing whether the crowd was comprised more of Raiders or Rams fans.
