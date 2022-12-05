Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Next Signing
WWE has been signing a number of stars to contracts in recent months and it looks like an interesting name could be joining the company sooner than later. NWA is holding a set of TV tapings on Tuesday December 6th, in Nashville, and it looks like Colby Corino will be finishing up with the company as his deal expires in January.
wrestletalk.com
How Long Ago William Regal Asked AEW To Not Renew His Contract
William Regal appears to be on his way out of All Elite Wrestling and on his way back to WWE at the start of the new year. Regal’s seemingly last appearance on AEW television took place on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was laid out with a shot from MJF.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Announced For December 7 Dynamite
AEW has announced a Jon Moxley segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite. On last week’s show, Jon Moxley opened up the show a week after telling William Regal to ‘run away’. Moxley said that he is the heart and soul of AEW, and that nobody...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers December 9, 2022
AEW Rampage spoilers are here as the taping for the episode airing on Friday, December 9, 2022 is underway!. Want to find out what happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air on December 7th and began taping AEW Rampage?. Scheduled for this week’s AEW Rampage, a series of exciting...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Becomes First To Hit 100 Losses
Serpentico has hit a huge milestone at AEW. He has become the first wrestler to hit 100 losses for the promotion. Serpentico first wrestled for AEW in March 2020 and has also performed under the name Jon Cruz. He hit the milestone during AEW Dark: Elevation that aired on December...
wrestletalk.com
Sasha Banks Drops Latest Major Wrestling Return Tease
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has indicated that she may soon return to wrestling in the near future. Banks has been absent from WWE, and wrestling in general, since she and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the May 16 taping of WWE Raw due to a creative dispute.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Feels Like There Were Plans For Him In NXT, But It All Worked Out
A WWE star feels like there were plans for him in NXT, but it all worked out. At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut and quickly became a popular star for the brand. In September, Sikoa made the jump to the main roster by making his...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Addresses Criticism Towards New In-Ring Style
An AEW star has addressed the criticism towards their new in-ring style. Over the past several weeks, Athena has started to transform before the fans’ eyes with a slow burn heel turn that has seen her working more aggressively and hard hitting. The shift started on AEW Dark, but...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns To Raw For Vengeance
A WWE star has returned to WWE Raw tonight (December 5) to immediately insert himself into a title picture after several weeks away from TV. Fans may remember that back on November 14, Theory attacked Ziggler when he initially “snapped”, but Ziggler was back on Raw tonight, with a vengeance.
wrestletalk.com
Surprise Championship Match Set For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a surprise championship match for this week’s (December 9) episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s pre-ROH Final Battle media call, Tony Khan addressed last week’s record low AEW Rampage rating. He then said to expect some ‘big cards’ for the show in the coming...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Addresses Crowd After Raw Goes Off Air
Becky Lynch addressed the crowd when last night’s December 5 edition of WWE Raw wrapped up and went off the air. A fan caught the moment at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and shared the footage. In the clip, Lynch thanks the fans for supporting her. She...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking Update On Miro Being Absent From AEW TV
With Miro continuing to be absent from AEW television as of late, most fans may assume there is some sort of reason. However according to a new report from Fighful Select, the reason is actually rather shocking. After having checked around, numerous sources have informed that Miro is now and...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
wrestletalk.com
Details Of AEW Star’s Contract Revealed
AEW officially announced that Renee Paquette was All Elite during their debut show in Canada on October 12. Since then, Renee has taken part in many interview segments with the company, including most recently with the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society. Renee recently spoke to Richard Deitsch on...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star ‘Very Apologetic’ After Botch During Raw
A backstage update has been provided on the botched spot from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of Raw, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his title against Mustafa Ali. During their bout, there was a botched spot on a top rope frankensteiner by Ali on Theory. Fightful Select...
