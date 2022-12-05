Read full article on original website
Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
Sasha Banks Drops Latest Major Wrestling Return Tease
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has indicated that she may soon return to wrestling in the near future. Banks has been absent from WWE, and wrestling in general, since she and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the May 16 taping of WWE Raw due to a creative dispute.
Former WWE World Champion Set For Title Match At NXT Deadline
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (December 6) multiple main roster stars appeared, including issuing a challenge for NXT Deadline!. During a match between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker, Dempsey seemed to have someone scouting him on the ramp. SmackDown star Drew Gulak appeared to observe the match and...
Raw Star Reveals WWE Wanted Him To Be A Commentator
Raw star The Miz has recalled WWE wanting him to become a commentator early in his wrestling career. The Miz is one of WWE’s most decorated stars, notably earning all of the accolades needed to become a Grand Slam Champion at least two times each. Speaking with Brian Baumgartner...
WWE Star Teases Debuting New Look
Mia Yim has teased debuting a new look. Yim is synonymous with her trademark blue hairstyle. She suggested she might shake things up a bit with a new look. Mia Yim picked up on a tweet via Fightful noting that ‘Michin’ fits in ‘very well’ with the OC.
WWE Star Teases Incorporating Legend Into New Character
Has a WWE SmackDown star just added an extra element to their new character via suggestion on Twitter? It seems one legend is game to return!. When a fan on Twitter asked about a rumor that Sgt. Slaughter was going to be Lacey Evans’ new manager, Slaughter responded!. Being...
WWE Newest Signee Revealed
While WWE continues to hold tryouts for professional wrestling hopefuls in Florida, has their most recent signee been revealed?. According to local news station ABC WFTS in Tampa Bay, WWE may have just found their next biggest star right in their own Florida backyard. With the article detailing the two...
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
WWE Main Roster Stars Moving To NXT Long Term?
Shawn Michaels has commented on the possibility of WWE main roster stars possibly moving to NXT long term. On Tuesday’s December 6 edition of WWE NXT, New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a surprise appearance to confront NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods went on to challenge the champions to a title bout this Saturday, December 10 at NXT Deadline.
Details Of AEW Star’s Contract Revealed
AEW officially announced that Renee Paquette was All Elite during their debut show in Canada on October 12. Since then, Renee has taken part in many interview segments with the company, including most recently with the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society. Renee recently spoke to Richard Deitsch on...
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
AEW Star Hopes Partnership Doesn’t End At ROH Final Battle
An AEW star hopes his partnership will not split at ROH Final Battle. Over the spring of 2022, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland both signed with All Elite Wrestling and organically formed a tag team in a rivalry with Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Swerve In Our...
Popular AEW Star’s Contract Expiring In July 2023
A popular AEW star has revealed that their contract is set to expire in July 2023. As previously reported, the 34-year veteran Dustin Rhodes recently announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active wrestler. Rhodes returned to the squared circle on Wednesday’s December 7 edition of AEW...
WWE Star ‘Very Apologetic’ After Botch During Raw
A backstage update has been provided on the botched spot from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of Raw, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his title against Mustafa Ali. During their bout, there was a botched spot on a top rope frankensteiner by Ali on Theory. Fightful Select...
