Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
WWE Announces Next NXT PLE For February 2023
WWE has announced the next NXT premium live event for February 2023. As previously reported, WrestleVotes reported last week that WWE was planning on bringing NXT premium live events outside of Orlando, Florida starting with this February’s Vengeance Day event. During today’s NXT Deadline media call, Shawn Michaels announced...
WWE Newest Signee Revealed
While WWE continues to hold tryouts for professional wrestling hopefuls in Florida, has their most recent signee been revealed?. According to local news station ABC WFTS in Tampa Bay, WWE may have just found their next biggest star right in their own Florida backyard. With the article detailing the two...
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
Sasha Banks Drops Latest Major Wrestling Return Tease
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has indicated that she may soon return to wrestling in the near future. Banks has been absent from WWE, and wrestling in general, since she and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the May 16 taping of WWE Raw due to a creative dispute.
Veteran Inks Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
A veteran has inked a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran of the squared circle and has worked for various promotions. In 2022, Skyler has seen his most exposure with appearances for IMPACT and NJPW STRONG. Speaking with The Angle Podcast, Skyler revealed that he...
Top WWE Star Admits Injury ‘Still Isn’t Feeling Right’ Despite Return
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has admitted that her injury ‘still isn’t feeling right’ despite returning to WWE. The Man was out of action after suffering a separated shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July. Lynch returned to WWE TV during...
Get Ucey This Holiday With A Sami Zayn Tee For A Great Cause
Happy Holidays, my dawgs! What better way to celebrate than to pick up some Sami Zayn swag whilst also supporting a great cause?. Sami Zayn has announced that a new t-shirt styled with his face and recent catchphrase will drop tomorrow on Pro Wrestling Tees. To make the idea even...
WWE To Tape Upcoming Episodes Of NXT
WWE is preparing to tape multiple episodes of NXT, which airs on the USA Network every Tuesday, ahead of the new year. NXT will hold its ‘Deadline’ special this Saturday on December 10. After the ‘fall-out’ edition of NXT on December 13, the next two episodes will not be live.
Former WWE World Champion Set For Title Match At NXT Deadline
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (December 6) multiple main roster stars appeared, including issuing a challenge for NXT Deadline!. During a match between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker, Dempsey seemed to have someone scouting him on the ramp. SmackDown star Drew Gulak appeared to observe the match and...
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
Winners Of ‘Wildcard’ Qualifiers For NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Revealed
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) will see the developmental brand get wild as there are set to be two big wildcard matches. Settling the question of who will be the fifth entrant in both the inaugural edition of both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
WWE Star ‘Very Apologetic’ After Botch During Raw
A backstage update has been provided on the botched spot from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of Raw, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his title against Mustafa Ali. During their bout, there was a botched spot on a top rope frankensteiner by Ali on Theory. Fightful Select...
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut
AEW spoilers ahead – Find out which former WWE star made their AEW debut at tonight’s AEW Rampage taping set to air this Friday!. While tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (December 7) may have held plenty of exciting matches, it was the AEW Rampage taping that held another big surprise.
Big News About Future NXT Premium Live Events
Some big news has emerged regarding future premium live events held under WWE’s NXT brand, which should have fans pleased. The most recent NXT premium live event was Halloween Havoc on October 22, in which Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship in a triple threat match against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.
AEW Backstage Reaction To Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining The Company
The backstage reaction to the possibility of Sasha Banks joining the AEW Women’s Division has been revealed in a new report. According to Fightful Select, there are several interesting details to the currently evolving Mercedes Varnado story, formerly known as Sasha Banks. With recent reports that Mercedes Varnado could...
Another Sign Of Big WWE Changes Under Triple H Regime?
With Triple H continuing to make his mark, this holiday season there continue to be signs that things have definitely changed in WWE!. Follow along with the following bits and bobs of news and recent online activity that just a year ago would have been strictly frowned upon. Sami Zayn...
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
