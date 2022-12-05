WWE's tag team division has some Hall-of-Fame-worthy duos right now like Jimmy & Jey Uso, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston of The New Day (along with a sidelined Big E), and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows of The Good Brothers, but it's hard for any era of tag team wrestling to compare to the "Attitude Era." From the late 90s into the early 2000s, certain tag teams were taking the division to new heights (literally!) by incorporating gimmicks like ladders, tables, and chairs, and normalizing multi-team matches in WWE. Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley, Edge & Christian, and Matt & Jeff Hardy are credited for bringing the unique matches to prominence, as the three teams competed in the first three renditions of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches. In particular, The Hardys and Edge & Christian were the first two teams to ever battle each other in a tag team ladder match at No Mercy 1999, which is recognized as the match that set off the entire series for years to come.

