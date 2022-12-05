Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Recalls Factors That Led Him To Leave WCW
On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho spoke with his former manager, Barry Bloom, about his history with WCW and the events that ultimately led to his signing by WWE (then WWF). The pair reminisced about the promotion negotiations and comparative contracts offered to other wrestlers at the time (via Fightful). You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode for additional details below.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
wrestletalk.com
Surprise Championship Match Set For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a surprise championship match for this week’s (December 9) episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s pre-ROH Final Battle media call, Tony Khan addressed last week’s record low AEW Rampage rating. He then said to expect some ‘big cards’ for the show in the coming...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Wants The Hardy Boyz' Last Match To Be Against Edge And Christian
WWE's tag team division has some Hall-of-Fame-worthy duos right now like Jimmy & Jey Uso, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston of The New Day (along with a sidelined Big E), and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows of The Good Brothers, but it's hard for any era of tag team wrestling to compare to the "Attitude Era." From the late 90s into the early 2000s, certain tag teams were taking the division to new heights (literally!) by incorporating gimmicks like ladders, tables, and chairs, and normalizing multi-team matches in WWE. Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley, Edge & Christian, and Matt & Jeff Hardy are credited for bringing the unique matches to prominence, as the three teams competed in the first three renditions of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches. In particular, The Hardys and Edge & Christian were the first two teams to ever battle each other in a tag team ladder match at No Mercy 1999, which is recognized as the match that set off the entire series for years to come.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Announced For December 7 Dynamite
AEW has announced a Jon Moxley segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite. On last week’s show, Jon Moxley opened up the show a week after telling William Regal to ‘run away’. Moxley said that he is the heart and soul of AEW, and that nobody...
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Which Team Topped PWI Top 100 Tag Teams For 2022
The results are in and the top tag team in the professional wrestling game in 2022 as determined by Pro Wrestling Illustrated is…. Pro Wrestling Illustrated has spoken and released it’s list of the top 100 tag teams in professional wrestling in 2022. With a consideration period extending from...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Teases Debuting New Look
Mia Yim has teased debuting a new look. Yim is synonymous with her trademark blue hairstyle. She suggested she might shake things up a bit with a new look. Mia Yim picked up on a tweet via Fightful noting that ‘Michin’ fits in ‘very well’ with the OC.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking Update On Miro Being Absent From AEW TV
With Miro continuing to be absent from AEW television as of late, most fans may assume there is some sort of reason. However according to a new report from Fighful Select, the reason is actually rather shocking. After having checked around, numerous sources have informed that Miro is now and...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says Company Is ‘Sick And Dying’
One AEW star has described the company as being “sick and dying”. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (December 7) a foreboding warning from the House of Black as Malakai Black says that the company is “sick and dying.”. In a dark vignette featuring all of the members...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star ‘Very Apologetic’ After Botch During Raw
A backstage update has been provided on the botched spot from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of Raw, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his title against Mustafa Ali. During their bout, there was a botched spot on a top rope frankensteiner by Ali on Theory. Fightful Select...
