Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
Veteran Inks Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
A veteran has inked a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran of the squared circle and has worked for various promotions. In 2022, Skyler has seen his most exposure with appearances for IMPACT and NJPW STRONG. Speaking with The Angle Podcast, Skyler revealed that he...
Shocking Update On Miro Being Absent From AEW TV
With Miro continuing to be absent from AEW television as of late, most fans may assume there is some sort of reason. However according to a new report from Fighful Select, the reason is actually rather shocking. After having checked around, numerous sources have informed that Miro is now and...
Mandy Rose Reacts To WWE Star’s Shot At Kenny Omega
Mandy Rose has reacted to Edris Enofe’s shot at Kenny Omega. Edris Enofe has been getting his kicks lately from winding up AEW’s Kenny Omega and his fans. Mandy Rose recently celebrated 400 days as the NXT Women’s Champion. Enofe commented on a video that was shared of Rose hitting her knee strike, writing that Rose hits the move “better than Kenny,” in a reference to Omega’s V-Trigger.
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
Sasha Banks Drops Latest Major Wrestling Return Tease
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has indicated that she may soon return to wrestling in the near future. Banks has been absent from WWE, and wrestling in general, since she and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the May 16 taping of WWE Raw due to a creative dispute.
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
AEW Star Addresses Criticism Towards New In-Ring Style
An AEW star has addressed the criticism towards their new in-ring style. Over the past several weeks, Athena has started to transform before the fans’ eyes with a slow burn heel turn that has seen her working more aggressively and hard hitting. The shift started on AEW Dark, but...
AEW Star Hopes Partnership Doesn’t End At ROH Final Battle
An AEW star hopes his partnership will not split at ROH Final Battle. Over the spring of 2022, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland both signed with All Elite Wrestling and organically formed a tag team in a rivalry with Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Swerve In Our...
Popular AEW Star’s Contract Expiring In July 2023
A popular AEW star has revealed that their contract is set to expire in July 2023. As previously reported, the 34-year veteran Dustin Rhodes recently announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active wrestler. Rhodes returned to the squared circle on Wednesday’s December 7 edition of AEW...
AEW Star Says Company Is ‘Sick And Dying’
One AEW star has described the company as being “sick and dying”. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (December 7) a foreboding warning from the House of Black as Malakai Black says that the company is “sick and dying.”. In a dark vignette featuring all of the members...
Surprise Championship Match Set For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a surprise championship match for this week’s (December 9) episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s pre-ROH Final Battle media call, Tony Khan addressed last week’s record low AEW Rampage rating. He then said to expect some ‘big cards’ for the show in the coming...
WWE Star Addresses Upcoming Retirement Match
A WWE star has addressed their upcoming retirement match. As previously mentioned, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble announced that he would make his return to the ring on a WWE live event in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia this Sunday, December 11. This bout will mark Noble’s first...
Popular Star Decided Against Signing With AEW
A popular star admitted that they decided against signing with All Elite Wrestling. In 2022, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion and has crafted an impressive reign so far. “The Walking Weapon” has delivered some of the best matches of 2022 for the promotion...
Shawn Michaels Names NXT Stars Who Are Ready For WWE Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has named several NXT stars that are ready for the main roster. The WWE developmental brand has underwent a lot of change since its reboot in September 2021. Shawn Michaels has been overseeing NXT operations since the brand’s relaunch, but...
Returning AEW Star Reveals He Did Not Want To Take Hiatus
House of Black member Brody King has revealed that he did not originally want to go on a hiatus. The House of Black appeared to fall like a house of cards post-All Out. Following the September 4 pay-per-view, Malakai Black took some time away from TV, confirming that he asked for his release from AEW after the event, but it was not granted.
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
WWE Newest Signee Revealed
While WWE continues to hold tryouts for professional wrestling hopefuls in Florida, has their most recent signee been revealed?. According to local news station ABC WFTS in Tampa Bay, WWE may have just found their next biggest star right in their own Florida backyard. With the article detailing the two...
WWE Hall Of Famer To Return To The Ring In NXT?
Hints have been made that a WWE Hall of Famer could make his return to the ring on NXT. On the November 29 edition of NXT, Shawn Michaels assembled a group of WWE Hall of Famers to pick the participants for the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.
