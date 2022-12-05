Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Huskies fall to Hornets in recent county battle
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Hornets girls’ basketball team defeated the Helena Huskies 43-27 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hornets overcame their 17-16 first-half deficit with a powerful performance in the remaining quarters of the game. Helena put together an impressive first half after picking up a slight lead...
Shelby Reporter
Panthers down the Buccaneers in their fourth area win for the season
PELHAM – Earlier in the season, the Pelham girls bowling team defeated the Hoover Buccaneers 950-777. The Panthers were able to continue their latest winning streak after defeating the Buccaneers 873-866 on Thursday, Dec. 8. In the traditional round, Pelham pulled away with a 540-527 win, however, fell to...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham pulls away with win against Prattville Christian
PELHAM – Pelham started the week off spectacularly at home against the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers. Pelham proved they were the stronger of the two Panthers after dominating Prattville Christian 70-51 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Pelham was quick out of the gates, never giving the other Panthers a break...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham boys bowling picks up second season win against Calera
PELHAM – Pelham’s bowling team defeated Calera for the second time this season on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Earlier in the season, the Pelham Panthers beat the Calera Eagles 1260-874. The Panthers picked up another win against the Eagles 1133-838. The Panthers won all three rounds in their recent...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park downs Thompson, starts season with 10 straight wins
HOOVER – Despite a late push from the visiting Thompson Warriors in a county battle on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Spain Park Jaguars were able to hold on for their 10th consecutive win to open the 2022-2023 basketball season. The Jags, who led 38-16 at the half, saw the...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park takes down Chelsea in region dual
CHELSEA – The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Chelsea for their first regional dual meet of the season against Chelsea. The Hornets came into the match with a loss against Vestavia and were looking for some confidence-building matches for their team, but it was Spain Park that won 10 of the 14 weight classes to claim a 47-22 victory.
Shelby Reporter
Teams ranked in 6A, 7A Cheer State Competition
BIRMINGHAM – During the fall season, the cheerleaders in Shelby County were not just practicing to cheer on their school under the lights on Friday nights. On Monday, Dec. 5, several teams competed in the State Competition for the 6A and 7A Cheer divisions at the Birmingham CrossPlex. To...
UAB’s Trent Dilfer hires Sione Ta’ufo’ou as Blazers’ defensive coordinator
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer’s first coaching staff on the Southside is coming together quickly. Sione Ta’ofu’ou will join Dilfer as the Blazers’ new defensive coordinator. Dilfer announced the hire on the McElroy and Cubelic radio show on Wednesday and Ta’ofu’ou confirmed the news in a...
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB
Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
Christopher Vizzina, Earl Woods give Alabama All-Stars a different look at quarterback
Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina didn’t think twice about coming to Mobile this week to compete in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. “You only get to do this once,” the Briarwood Christian senior said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to do it. I know some people don’t want to get injured and stuff, but I think it’s totally worth it. I’m for sure glad to be here.”
Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. First to Repeat as SEC Defensive Player of the Year
Anderson was the first player to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year two consecutive seasons.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game
Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
Central High School Names Demario Pippen As New Football Coach
Central High School has announced its new Head Football Coach. Demario Pippen, former Central High School Running Back will take the reigns as Head Coach for the 2023-2024 season. Physical, fast, tough, and disciplined is the brand of football Pippen says he'd like to bring to Central High School's team...
How Alabama’s Sugar Bowl roster is looking after transfers
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil. There are a few factors to consider with the depth chart in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 31 meeting with Kansas State. So far, 12 Crimson Tide players entered the transfer portal in...
City of Tuscaloosa building new basketball court
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department is spearheading a project to help youth play sports and have fun in a safe and positive environment. Phase one of construction got underway Tuesday morning to demolish an aging basketball court built 60 years ago. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says it’s being replaced with a new state-of-the-art basketball […]
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer’s Fire Recruit School Holds Graduation
On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, eleven Firefighters graduated from Bessemer Fire Department's Fire Recruit School in a ceremony held at the Bessemer Civic Center. The eleven recruits from several agencies, including Bessemer, Tarrant, Midfield, Indian Ford, and Springville, were pinned by family members and were sworn in by Bessemer Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Steve DiChiara.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson Intermediate student wins first place in 4-H essay contest on peanuts
ALABASTER – Thompson Intermediate School student Kyle Tran recently placed first in the 4-H County-Level 2022 division for his essay written about peanuts. Tran, who competed in the Junior Level 1 division, wrote an essay on the benefits of peanuts writing that peanuts “spontaneously replenish the soil with nitrogen, an essential nutrient for plant growth.”
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
