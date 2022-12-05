ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Huskies fall to Hornets in recent county battle

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Hornets girls’ basketball team defeated the Helena Huskies 43-27 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hornets overcame their 17-16 first-half deficit with a powerful performance in the remaining quarters of the game. Helena put together an impressive first half after picking up a slight lead...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Panthers down the Buccaneers in their fourth area win for the season

PELHAM – Earlier in the season, the Pelham girls bowling team defeated the Hoover Buccaneers 950-777. The Panthers were able to continue their latest winning streak after defeating the Buccaneers 873-866 on Thursday, Dec. 8. In the traditional round, Pelham pulled away with a 540-527 win, however, fell to...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham pulls away with win against Prattville Christian

PELHAM – Pelham started the week off spectacularly at home against the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers. Pelham proved they were the stronger of the two Panthers after dominating Prattville Christian 70-51 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Pelham was quick out of the gates, never giving the other Panthers a break...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham boys bowling picks up second season win against Calera

PELHAM – Pelham’s bowling team defeated Calera for the second time this season on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Earlier in the season, the Pelham Panthers beat the Calera Eagles 1260-874. The Panthers picked up another win against the Eagles 1133-838. The Panthers won all three rounds in their recent...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park downs Thompson, starts season with 10 straight wins

HOOVER – Despite a late push from the visiting Thompson Warriors in a county battle on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Spain Park Jaguars were able to hold on for their 10th consecutive win to open the 2022-2023 basketball season. The Jags, who led 38-16 at the half, saw the...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park takes down Chelsea in region dual

CHELSEA – The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Chelsea for their first regional dual meet of the season against Chelsea. The Hornets came into the match with a loss against Vestavia and were looking for some confidence-building matches for their team, but it was Spain Park that won 10 of the 14 weight classes to claim a 47-22 victory.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Teams ranked in 6A, 7A Cheer State Competition

BIRMINGHAM – During the fall season, the cheerleaders in Shelby County were not just practicing to cheer on their school under the lights on Friday nights. On Monday, Dec. 5, several teams competed in the State Competition for the 6A and 7A Cheer divisions at the Birmingham CrossPlex. To...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
footballscoop.com

Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB

Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Christopher Vizzina, Earl Woods give Alabama All-Stars a different look at quarterback

Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina didn’t think twice about coming to Mobile this week to compete in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. “You only get to do this once,” the Briarwood Christian senior said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to do it. I know some people don’t want to get injured and stuff, but I think it’s totally worth it. I’m for sure glad to be here.”
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game

Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS

ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

City of Tuscaloosa building new basketball court

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department is spearheading a project to help youth play sports and have fun in a safe and positive environment. Phase one of construction got underway Tuesday morning to demolish an aging basketball court built 60 years ago. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says it’s being replaced with a new state-of-the-art basketball […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer’s Fire Recruit School Holds Graduation

On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, eleven Firefighters graduated from Bessemer Fire Department's Fire Recruit School in a ceremony held at the Bessemer Civic Center. The eleven recruits from several agencies, including Bessemer, Tarrant, Midfield, Indian Ford, and Springville, were pinned by family members and were sworn in by Bessemer Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Steve DiChiara.
BESSEMER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson Intermediate student wins first place in 4-H essay contest on peanuts

ALABASTER – Thompson Intermediate School student Kyle Tran recently placed first in the 4-H County-Level 2022 division for his essay written about peanuts. Tran, who competed in the Junior Level 1 division, wrote an essay on the benefits of peanuts writing that peanuts “spontaneously replenish the soil with nitrogen, an essential nutrient for plant growth.”
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open

The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy