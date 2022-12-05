Read full article on original website
Daily Record
The Fremont County Tourism Council Wins $60,000 Marketing Match Grant
The Fremont County Tourism Council recently announced it has been awarded a $60,000 Tourism Marketing Match Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to create and market a GPS-enabled audio tour of Colorado’s Bighorn Sheep Canyon, featuring history, geology, wildlife, and outdoor recreation opportunities on the Arkansas River. In 2022,...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Daily Record
Sangre de Cristo Community Care adds certified home health to its services
Sangre de Cristo Community Care has been serving Fremont County for years and recently added a vital new program to its list of care — a certified home health branch. Employees and administrators of Sange de Cristo gathered with members of the Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance on Wednesday to officially celebrate the new business with a ribbon cutting and photo-op. It signified a shift in available care to those in Fremont County who may need home health.
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
Daily Record
Guns seized in Club Q shooting suspect’s 2021 arrest were never returned, case dismissed after family didn’t cooperate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2021 criminal case against the Club Q shooting suspect that involved an alleged threat to become the “next mass killer” was dismissed by a judge after the suspect’s family members refused to participate in the court process, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said Thursday.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Bakery
Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
KKTV
3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects remain at large after accosting a couple and stealing their children’s Christmas presents. The crime was reported on Bijou Street just east of North Academy around 8:45 Monday night. According to police, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block to wait for a friend when the suspects walked up to their vehicle.
Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The […]
KKTV
Chase along I-25 with a child reportedly in the suspect’s vehicle Tuesday night involved Colorado Springs police
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A chase Tuesday night involving Colorado Springs police came to an end in Douglas County along I-25. The suspect, a Pueblo man, is facing a number of serious charges including kidnapping. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, their department was made aware of the...
KKTV
WATCH: Body of missing woman found
Shirley King was found guilty on all four counts she was facing. The 2022 Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Colorado Springs, as presented by KKTV 11 News!
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
KRDO
KKTV
MOST WANTED: 8 featured in Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Fugitives of the Week Dec. 5, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have information on any of the fugitives pictured at the top of this article that could help authorities, you’re asked to call 719-634-7867. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward. The following information was provided by Pikes...
KKTV
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday. Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around...
No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
