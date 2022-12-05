ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

The Fremont County Tourism Council Wins $60,000 Marketing Match Grant

The Fremont County Tourism Council recently announced it has been awarded a $60,000 Tourism Marketing Match Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to create and market a GPS-enabled audio tour of Colorado’s Bighorn Sheep Canyon, featuring history, geology, wildlife, and outdoor recreation opportunities on the Arkansas River. In 2022,...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Sangre de Cristo Community Care adds certified home health to its services

Sangre de Cristo Community Care has been serving Fremont County for years and recently added a vital new program to its list of care — a certified home health branch. Employees and administrators of Sange de Cristo gathered with members of the Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance on Wednesday to officially celebrate the new business with a ribbon cutting and photo-op. It signified a shift in available care to those in Fremont County who may need home health.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
Daily Record

Guns seized in Club Q shooting suspect’s 2021 arrest were never returned, case dismissed after family didn’t cooperate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2021 criminal case against the Club Q shooting suspect that involved an alleged threat to become the “next mass killer” was dismissed by a judge after the suspect’s family members refused to participate in the court process, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects remain at large after accosting a couple and stealing their children’s Christmas presents. The crime was reported on Bijou Street just east of North Academy around 8:45 Monday night. According to police, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block to wait for a friend when the suspects walked up to their vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo County Coroner identifies shooting victim

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a victim from a shooting on November 23, 2022. The shooting occurred in an apartment in the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. The coroner has identified Melissa Carbajal, a 53-year-old from Pueblo. The coroner says that Carbajal died from...
KKTV

Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday. Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy