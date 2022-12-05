Read full article on original website
Shell companies and theft: Carrollton schools superintendent, board member facing charges
CARROLLTON − Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac and two others are accused of setting up two shell companies to bilk the school district out of nearly $50,000. The pair, along with Pozderac's wife and district teacher, Mary Jackie Pozderac, and fourth person, Gus...
Local college student found guilty of murdering her baby granted a new hearing by Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS (WTRF) — The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that a college student sentenced to life in prison for murdering her newborn baby on campus can have a new sentencing hearing, according to Court News Ohio. Emile Weaver of Clarington, Ohio in Monroe County was found guilty of murdering her newborn baby in the bathroom […]
'Stealing money from my children.' Indicted superintendent out at Carrollton Schools
CARROLLTON − David Quattrochi, facing a series of theft-related charges involving the school district he led for a decade, is out at Carrollton Exempted Village. The district's board met behind closed doors for nearly 80 minutes Friday afternoon before voting 4-0 to accept Quattrochi's resignation. The board did not...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
Women charged with child endangering after dispute at school
When officers questioned Lucille as to why the four-month-old was not in a car seat, she said that it was an emergency that she had to go pick up the other children at school.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Trial set for Youngstown woman charged with arson
In court today, Moore rejected a deal from prosecutors.
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Firestone High School student caught with loaded handgun before game with Buchtel
An alert administrator at Akron's Firestone Community Learning Center discovered a student carrying a loaded handgun in advance of a basketball game at the school Friday night, police said. The incident marked the second time a student was found with a loaded gun this week at an Akron Public School...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody
A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail.
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
Police nab accused shoplifter after escaping in Austintown
A woman who police say ran from the loss prevention office at a store and took off down Mahoning Avenue was caught by police.
Police seize 100g meth, 25g fentanyl from Salem woman
A woman has been sentenced to 14 years in person after police believe she was involved in the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in Columbiana County.
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
Canton police seeking help identifying woman stealing packages from porches
Dec. 8—CANTON — The Canton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman captured on security footage stealing packages throughout the community. The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday and was caught on a homeowner's security camera. The image shows a woman in a winter jacket and hat stealing the package from the front porch of the home.
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire was using space heaters to heat home
Crews were called to a fire on Auburndale Avenue in Youngstown Wednesday night.
