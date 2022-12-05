ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WHIZ

Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
27 First News

Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
YAHOO!

Canton police seeking help identifying woman stealing packages from porches

Dec. 8—CANTON — The Canton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman captured on security footage stealing packages throughout the community. The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday and was caught on a homeowner's security camera. The image shows a woman in a winter jacket and hat stealing the package from the front porch of the home.
CANTON, OH

