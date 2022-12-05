ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Trea Turner reportedly agrees to 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies, joins Bryce Harper for long haul

By Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vtqe3_0jYI1TVv00

Trea Turner, the lightning-fast shortstop who has burgeoned into a perennial MVP candidate, has a deal to join the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Turner is reportedly set to sign an 11-year, $300 million deal with the team. The contract includes a full no-trade clause.

The move ensures Turner will pair with Bryce Harper in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. Both Harper and Turner signed similar deals with the Phillies, fully committing to the franchise for the long term. Turner's 11-year term and $300 million total both handily exceeded expectations. FanGraphs' crowdsourced projections pegged Turner for a seven-year, $210 million deal. However, the longer term actually creates a lower average annual value — $27.27 million per year — which will help Dave Dombrowski's big-spending Phillies in calculating their annual competitive balance tax.

Turner, who will turn 30 in June, won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals and cemented himself as a true superstar with a power uptick that began in 2020. His all-around abilities gained more and more recognition after a 2021 trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he seamlessly joined and then replaced Corey Seager.

Turner reached free agency as one of the winter's quartet of potential franchise shortstops, and there's a strong case to be made that he's the best of them.

Since 2020, he leads all major-league shortstops in FanGraphs WAR. He has 61 homers and 71 steals in that span, making him one of only three players with at least 50 of both, alongside José Ramírez and Ronald Acuña Jr. He won the 2021 batting title with a .328 average and has twice led the National League in hits. Thanks to excellent bat control — and again, the speed — Turner routinely runs one of baseball's best BABIPs, making it difficult to keep him off the bases.

Turner has largely put early-career injury woes in the past. He played all 162 games in 2018 and has missed a total of 16 games the past three seasons.

The biggest qualm about Turner is how his speed-based production will age. He could face a steeper decline when he begins to lose a step and his many doubles and triples shrink into singles and doubles. Serviceable but less sure-handed at shortstop than some of his rivals, he might be asked to move to second base (or possibly center field) in the near future.

Turner's contract will inspire comparisons to both Corey Seager’s 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers from last offseason and the deals to be reached by Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson this winter.

Analyzing the Phillies' long-term pact with Turner

Does it make sense for the Phillies? Would you want to face a lineup coming at you with some combination of Turner, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto? That whooshing sound you hear is everyone in the NL East vigorously shaking their heads. No. No, you don't want to face that lineup. For at least the next three or four seasons, it's going to be absolutely ferocious.

The elephant in the room is what Turner, a speed-based player, will look like in his mid-30s and beyond. The deal will keep him in Philadelphia until he’s 40, and his skills don’t immediately present as the kind that would age gracefully.

But Dombrowski, ever aggressive in his pursuit of elite stars, had a hole in the middle infield and a roster perhaps overly reliant on lumbering power hitters. Turner reshapes that instantaneously, giving the Phillies a more well-rounded attack. The signing likely means Bryson Stott, a rookie shortstop who improved as the season went on in 2022, will likely move over to second base.

This is a team that just clawed its way to a pennant, that will need to keep upping the ante to keep up with the Mets and Braves. And it’s being run by an executive, and a team owner in John Middleton, unafraid to pay top dollar for top talent. In this case, they have reeled in one of the winter’s most appealing players for a $27.27 million annual salary that trails other recent contracts, including Corey Seager’s, Manny Machado’s and Anthony Rendon’s. For now, it’s a bargain. And if Turner slows down in five, six or seven years, the Phillies can wring their hands about it then — possibly with rings on their fingers.

Does it make sense for Turner? Hey, baseball contracts are fully guaranteed. And by securing 11 years, even at a lower annual salary, Turner is collecting something on the high end of the total millions he could have foreseen entering the offseason.

He has been the straw that stirs the drink in some truly excellent lineups — the recent Dodgers and the 2019 Nationals — and looks likely to seamlessly join a new one. He will also be reunited with Kevin Long, the hitting coach who oversaw his ascent toward MVP candidacy in Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer

The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever

Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy