ETOnline.com

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 20-Piece Cookware Set Is On Major Sale Ahead of The Holidays

Drew Barrymore may be best known for her unmeasurable talent as an actress or her impressive talk show hosting abilities, but her design chops are just as remarkable. Her affordable kitchen line, Beautiful, offers your standard toasters and coffee pots but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. Now, Drew's at it again with her new oven-safe cookware set.

