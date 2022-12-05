ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Jesse James
3d ago

expecting people that can't decide what bathroom to use to vote intelligently is a joke. now only the criminals will have the guns. good job Oregon

3
nbc16.com

Oregon loses appeal to end pause on Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon denied a request by the state Department of Justice to have it review a circuit court judge’s decision to prevent enforcement of Ballot Measure 114. The court also ruled the Harney County suit to pause the gun control...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Arguments abound over whether Oregon should raise alcohol price

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Oregon's deadliest addiction and we're examining one controversial solution: Recovery advocates want to raise the price of alcohol to combat heavy drinking and curb alcohol use disorder. The Oregon Health Authority says excessive alcohol use remains the third leading cause of preventable death among Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

OSP to launch permit-to-purchase firearms website Thursday

Even though implementation of Measure 114, Oregon’s new voter-approved gun law, is on hold for now, Oregon State Police is getting the application process set up now. Superintendent Terri Davie told a Senate committee Wednesday that the permit-to-purchase application will be live on the OSP website starting Thursday. The...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon public defender crisis reaching into all corners of criminal justice system

Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this year, the American Bar Association published a report finding that Oregon barely had 31% of the public defenders it needed to provide adequate criminal defense to those facing criminal charges. That’s something that public defenders themselves have known and experienced first hand for many years. Carl Macpherson, executive director of the Metropolitan Public Defender, says the shortage that’s developed is unconstitutional and unethical. He says part of the problem is an increasing number of people who are entering the system because of a lack of other services, like mental health and substance abuse treatment. And, judges are dismissing cases if a needed public defender isn’t available.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage

SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules

I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

UPDATE: Harney County is granted a temporary restraining order of measure 114

HARNEY COUNTY – While four lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Oregon’s new gun control measure are being heard in U.S. District Court in Portland, a fifth suit has been filed in Harney County Circuit Court. Unlike with the federal judge, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio has granted a 10-day temporary restraining order against the entirety of Ballot Measure 114.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR

