Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Vanderbilt’s jazz orchestra hand-picked to perform in NYC
The jazz orchestra program at Vanderbilt University hasn't even been around a decade, but it just received a national honor.
The 23 Best Restaurants In Nashville For Date Night
Finding new and unique dinner places is no easy task, which is why here we’ll go over some of the best restaurants in Nashville for a date night with your significant other. Indeed, taking out the time for a romantic and intimate date night every now and then is one of the easiest ways to keep the spark of your relationship alive.
Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community
A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember
Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember.
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove
A man who was reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
Medication shortage affecting pharmacies
Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by.
Shots fired near Cole Elementary School
Metro fair board hears public comment on Bristol Motor Speedway proposal. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. TSSAA votes to allow high school athletes to profit …. Tennessee high...
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. You can see one million lights as you walk...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN
Metro fair board hears public comment on Bristol Motor Speedway proposal. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. TSSAA votes to allow high school athletes to profit …. Tennessee high...
2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee
Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
Search for porch furniture thieves
Another East Bank development reveals renderings …. A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community. Changing statute of limitations for rape. Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man...
Domestic violence trends upwards during holiday season
A Middle Tennessee agency that helps domestic violence victims said cases almost doubled between last November and December; The Family Safety Center has already seen an uptick this year too.
Suspect accused of theft in downtown Nashville
A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville.
John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million
More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
