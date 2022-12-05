ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

floridaweekly.com

William, Tiffany Meyer donate $8.5 million to Jewish Federation

Community leader and philanthropist William Meyer and his wife, Tiffany Meyer, have made a landmark gift of $8.5 million to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, making them one of the largest donors in the Jewish Federation’s history. In their honor, the federation has renamed the Palm Beaches’...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR

Holiday Fun at the Mandel Public Library — 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. www.wpbcitylibrary.org or 561-868-7703. ¦ Send Holiday Greetings: Through Dec. 31 in KidSpace on the third floor. Write a letter to Santa or make a holiday card for family and friends. ¦ Winter Reading Program: All the Feels — Through Jan. 31. Earn prizes by reading. Free. Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

Former VP of Deerfield Historical Society Passes Away

LaVergne was well known in town and many commented on his passing, including former president for the historical society, Emily Lilly, who said, “Ron was one of our best cheerleaders for the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Along with his many connections to non-profits, he always had the Society’s best interests at heart and he never missed an opportunity to share his time and wealth of experience with the Society. His commitment will be sorely missed by us and the entire non-profit community.”
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach is a champagne room and sunset world, we just write about it

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If there was any concern the slip-slump-speedbump in the housing market was going to deter multi million dollar-listings in Palm Beach, let those fretful thoughts fly away because there's plenty on the market for the billionaires among us and luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz will tell you all about it.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Prosecutors Drop Case Against Boca Raton’s Michael Civitella

Boca Raton Police Spent Seven Months Investigating Alleged Theft Of Golf Clubs. Case Dropped By Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. FINDERS KEEPERS LOSERS WEEPERS. CASE DISMISSED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The case against Michael Civitella was seemingly questionable from the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
tripsavvy.com

9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach to Host Education Fair Featuring Nine Florida Universities

Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in conjunction with the Higher Education Partnership of Southeast Florida, is hosting an Education Fair on Thursday, December 8 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free event is open to the public on a walk-in basis; both high school students and adult learners are welcome to attend. Nine Florida universities will be in attendance, including:
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Amazing views at Trump National

This amazing four-bedroom, 4.1-bath home at 438 Red Hawk Drive sits on one of the finest lots in Trump National — Jupiter. Enjoy wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, while entertaining friends and family. Electric screens provide...
JUPITER, FL
beckersasc.com

GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group

Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

