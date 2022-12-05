LaVergne was well known in town and many commented on his passing, including former president for the historical society, Emily Lilly, who said, “Ron was one of our best cheerleaders for the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Along with his many connections to non-profits, he always had the Society’s best interests at heart and he never missed an opportunity to share his time and wealth of experience with the Society. His commitment will be sorely missed by us and the entire non-profit community.”

