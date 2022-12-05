Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Related
floridaweekly.com
William, Tiffany Meyer donate $8.5 million to Jewish Federation
Community leader and philanthropist William Meyer and his wife, Tiffany Meyer, have made a landmark gift of $8.5 million to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, making them one of the largest donors in the Jewish Federation’s history. In their honor, the federation has renamed the Palm Beaches’...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
West Palm Beach mayor sues challenger in upcoming election
The mayor of West Palm Beach is suing a candidate challenging him in next year's election, claiming he doesn't live in the city as required and should be disqualified.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Palm Beach County schools reviewing LGBTQ+ policies after state raises legal questions
Florida education leaders are taking aim at several LGBTQ+ protections by the School District of Palm Beach County, calling them a violation of state law and pressing for a response by the end of the week. School board members are expected to weigh in during their meeting Wednesday afternoon, addressing a letter that Jacob...
floridaweekly.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR
Holiday Fun at the Mandel Public Library — 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. www.wpbcitylibrary.org or 561-868-7703. ¦ Send Holiday Greetings: Through Dec. 31 in KidSpace on the third floor. Write a letter to Santa or make a holiday card for family and friends. ¦ Winter Reading Program: All the Feels — Through Jan. 31. Earn prizes by reading. Free. Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com.
Observer Newspaper Online
Former VP of Deerfield Historical Society Passes Away
LaVergne was well known in town and many commented on his passing, including former president for the historical society, Emily Lilly, who said, “Ron was one of our best cheerleaders for the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Along with his many connections to non-profits, he always had the Society’s best interests at heart and he never missed an opportunity to share his time and wealth of experience with the Society. His commitment will be sorely missed by us and the entire non-profit community.”
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
Celebrity lineup: 6 top food stars coming to Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival
This is the weekend the culinary stars align over Palm Beach and four surrounding cities. The Michelin stars. The James Beard Award winners. The Food Network celebs. The “Top Chef” alums. A constellation of them are in town for the nearly sold-out Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. ...
Florida Has One Of The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America
PropertyShark looked into where the wealthiest live in the country, which included one affluent Florida community.
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
WPTV on Thursday got an exclusive look at the major construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years.
Palm Beach is a champagne room and sunset world, we just write about it
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If there was any concern the slip-slump-speedbump in the housing market was going to deter multi million dollar-listings in Palm Beach, let those fretful thoughts fly away because there's plenty on the market for the billionaires among us and luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz will tell you all about it.
Book It to Boca on Brightline
Brightline’s Boca Raton station officially opens this month. Here, find all you need to know, see, eat, and do for the ideal day in Boca The post Book It to Boca on Brightline appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Prosecutors Drop Case Against Boca Raton’s Michael Civitella
Boca Raton Police Spent Seven Months Investigating Alleged Theft Of Golf Clubs. Case Dropped By Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. FINDERS KEEPERS LOSERS WEEPERS. CASE DISMISSED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The case against Michael Civitella was seemingly questionable from the […]
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach to Host Education Fair Featuring Nine Florida Universities
Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in conjunction with the Higher Education Partnership of Southeast Florida, is hosting an Education Fair on Thursday, December 8 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free event is open to the public on a walk-in basis; both high school students and adult learners are welcome to attend. Nine Florida universities will be in attendance, including:
floridapolitics.com
Political stuntman lampoons Ron DeSantis in Deerfield Beach’s holiday display
A 7-foot likeness of the Governor is an homage to 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.'. Broward County might be one of a handful one counties that did not prefer Gov. Ron DeSantis in last month’s election, but the Governor is starring in the latest installation from the area’s perennial political stunt artist.
REMINDER: School Boundary Meeting Tonight, Middle, High School Students May Be Moving
Students In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach May Be Reassigned For 2023-2024 School Year. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Middle and High School students enrolled in the Palm Beach County School District may be facing a move next year. Two new schools in […]
floridaweekly.com
Amazing views at Trump National
This amazing four-bedroom, 4.1-bath home at 438 Red Hawk Drive sits on one of the finest lots in Trump National — Jupiter. Enjoy wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, while entertaining friends and family. Electric screens provide...
beckersasc.com
GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group
Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
Comments / 1