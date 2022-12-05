ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers add former Bears DT Ian Scott to coaching staff

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
The exit of Matt Rhule has led to a small exodus of assistants off the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. That group of departures has included defensive line coaches Paul Pasqualoni and Terrance Knighton—with the former being let go after an embarrassing Week 9 performance and the other following Rhule to the University of Nebraska.

So, in an effort to patch up that spot, interim head coach Steve Wilks has added former defensive tackle Ian Scott to help oversee the trench.

Scott was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL draft from the University of Florida. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder played four seasons there, amassing 104 combined tackles and 2.0 sacks over 49 games.

Following his release from Chicago, Scott made stops with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007 and the Panthers in 2008—where he did not record a regular-season snap. He finished up his pro career with the San Diego Chargers, tallying 16 tackles over 16 outings between 2008 and 2009.

The Greenville, S.C. native would then go on to a coaching career, starting as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in Gainesville, Fla. He’s since served as an assistant defensive line coach at the University of Central Florida and the defensive line coach for Central Michigan University.

