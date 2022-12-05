ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

Mount Airy News

Kapps Mill to host Christmas event

DOBSON — Area residents seeking a break from crowded shopping centers and other Christmastime stress have a seasonal alternative this weekend which also includes the opportunity to experience a local landmark. The Kapps Mill Estate Holiday Tour 2022 is unfolding for a third year at the historic site located...
DOBSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade

MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
MORGANTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Cornbread Revival Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Band members are Tim Mendenhall on banjo, Jeff Rumsey on bass, Wes Tuttle on mandolin and Mike McCollum on guitar. The Sandy Ridge Ruritans wish to thank everyone for the...
SANDY RIDGE, NC
nctripping.com

25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
MORGANTON, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
HUDSON, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022

GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade Premieres Tonight On YouTube !

The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade video will premiere on YouTube tonight (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the parade at https://bit.ly/2022-alexander-christmas-parade. The county also has a YouTube Playlist with all of the Christmas Parade videos from 2012-2022 at https://bit.ly/alexander-christmas-parade-playlist. The Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Oliver honored with Long Leaf Pine award

Retired Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson presents Sheriff Ricky Oliver with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. Yadkin County Chief Deputy Renee Mullis presents a plaque of appreciation to Sheriff Ricky Oliver from the Sheriff’s office staff. Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver retired on Dec. 5 following...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham County approves extension of EMS bonuses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers. Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked. In the past, this money came from ARPA funds,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Area firefighters burn to learn

It appeared to be a real emergency when firefighters from multiple departments converged on a site near St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Mount Airy — but it was all for training purposes. While they normally try to prevent such blazes, it was the direct opposite with the controlled burn...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Jefferson couple involved in fatal collision on 421 in Wilkes County

On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned, according to the NCSHP.
WILKES COUNTY, NC

