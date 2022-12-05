Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Mount Airy News
Kapps Mill to host Christmas event
DOBSON — Area residents seeking a break from crowded shopping centers and other Christmastime stress have a seasonal alternative this weekend which also includes the opportunity to experience a local landmark. The Kapps Mill Estate Holiday Tour 2022 is unfolding for a third year at the historic site located...
WSLS
Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs. The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department....
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
WXII 12
NASCAR legend Richard Petty donates equipment to Randleman High School
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR legend Richard Petty made an appearance in Randolph County on Thursday. Unusually, he's known as the "The King," but Randleman High School students may as well have called him Santa Claus. Petty brought with him a gift — a $25,000 donation of equipment and...
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Cornbread Revival Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Band members are Tim Mendenhall on banjo, Jeff Rumsey on bass, Wes Tuttle on mandolin and Mike McCollum on guitar. The Sandy Ridge Ruritans wish to thank everyone for the...
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News
LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
860wacb.com
75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade Premieres Tonight On YouTube !
The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade video will premiere on YouTube tonight (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the parade at https://bit.ly/2022-alexander-christmas-parade. The county also has a YouTube Playlist with all of the Christmas Parade videos from 2012-2022 at https://bit.ly/alexander-christmas-parade-playlist. The Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel...
yadkinripple.com
Oliver honored with Long Leaf Pine award
Retired Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson presents Sheriff Ricky Oliver with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. Yadkin County Chief Deputy Renee Mullis presents a plaque of appreciation to Sheriff Ricky Oliver from the Sheriff’s office staff. Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver retired on Dec. 5 following...
Rockingham County approves extension of EMS bonuses
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers. Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked. In the past, this money came from ARPA funds,...
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Randolph County residents concerned about brown water
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
Mount Airy News
Area firefighters burn to learn
It appeared to be a real emergency when firefighters from multiple departments converged on a site near St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Mount Airy — but it was all for training purposes. While they normally try to prevent such blazes, it was the direct opposite with the controlled burn...
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to prepare your home and car for the cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The low temperatures in the morning are giving us a taste of what's to come of this Winter. Governor Roy Cooper declared December 4-10 Winter Weather Preparedness Week. State and local agencies want to make sure you are prepared for Winter weather. Steven Gross is the...
wataugaonline.com
Jefferson couple involved in fatal collision on 421 in Wilkes County
On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned, according to the NCSHP.
Forsyth County family among those struggling in the dark of Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The massive power outage in Moore County isn’t only impacting the Sandhills. Folks here in the Piedmont Triad are dealing with it, too. A family in Forsyth County has had their life upended by the attack as they work to care for a family member. Bill Hinson was spending time […]
Comments / 0