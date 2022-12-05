ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

British papers slam Harry & Meghan docuseries following premiere

While no bombshells have been revealed yet in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, the pair share intimate details and never-before-seen photos and videos of their family away from the spotlight. The couple also lightly suggest at a frostiness in their relationship with William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2022.
Haley Lu Richardson on stalking Aubrey Plaza for ‘White Lotus’ role

Actor Haley Lu Richardson avoids spilling the beans about the highly anticipated season two finale of “White Lotus” and talks about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who she says is the “tone” of the show. She also shares the funny backstory of how she “stalked’ Aubrey Plaza for the role and how she manifested working with director Mike WhiteDec. 9, 2022.
‘RHOM’ star Kiki Barth says she saw the Hochstein divorce coming

For Kiki Barth, coming back to ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season Five offered a deeper dive into the Miami heat … and from the sound of it, she’s only getting started. After eight years off the air, ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ returned to Peacock...
Mick Jagger’s 6-year-old son is spitting image of his dad in new birthday pics

Mick Jagger’s youngest child, Deveraux, bore a striking resemblance to his dad in Instagram photos celebrating his 6th birthday. "Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi," the boy's mom, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, 35, wrote in the caption. "Love you so much !!!!!" Hamrick shared adorable pictures of her...
Watch Steve Martin and Martin Short brutally roast an unsuspecting Jimmy Fallon

Steve Martin and Martin Short are on a roll. For their Thursday, Dec. 8, appearance on "The Tonight Show," the duo roasted host Jimmy Fallon and each other for almost nine minutes straight. The jokes started flying after Short told Fallon that out of all the late-night shows, "this is...
Maren Morris calls out ‘unfathomable’ hate toward Meghan Markle amid docuseries release

Maren Morris is coming to the defense of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex following the release of the Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”. Morris, who has not yet watched the series that drew criticism even before its Dec. 8 release, shared a two-minute long video on TikTok, addressing the “profound hatred and annoyance” toward the former Meghan Markle, which she noted appeared to come mostly from other women.
Gabriel Iglesias spent $100k to throw his dog a lavish quinceañera, complete with outfit changes

When Gabriel Iglesias saw a video of a guy throwing his dog a quinceañera, his first thought was, “No way he loves his dog more than I love my dog. Challenge accepted.”. And that’s when he decided to throw a lavish and over-the-top party for his 4-pound pup, Risa. The comedian recently shared video of the Nov. 12 celebration he threw for his “princess” on his social media — and it truly was a sight to see.
Meghan Markle’s mom regrets not having a ‘real conversation’ about race with her sooner

Doria Ragland knew what her daughter, the former Meghan Markle, would face when it came to racism in the pages of British tabloids long before the now-duchess had any idea. In the second episode of Netflix’s new docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the 66-year-old reflected on the moment she tried to prepare Meghan for what she believed was already happening once the couple’s royal romance became public knowledge.
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know

The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
Watch Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters do the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams has started a dance craze that’s fun for the whole family. Lisa Rinna has posted a pair of videos on TikTok, showcasing herself and her family doing the "Wednesday" dance made famous on the Netflix show by star Jenna Ortega. In one video posted Dec. 8, Rinna...
Lady Gaga just re-created the Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good

Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
Tia Mowry reveals how she and ex Cory Hardrict will co-parent this Christmas

Tia Mowry has opened up about how she and her kids will be spending Christmas this year. Mowry, who announced her split from husband Cory Hardrict earlier this year, told E! News on December 8 the family will reunite this season. "I’m happy to say I’m going to be spending...
Cher's mother Georgia Holt dies at 96

Cher announced that her mother, the singer Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The 76-year-old broke the news on Twitter, sharing a short tweet early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Mom is gone,” Cher wrote. The cause of death is not known at this time, nor...
Olivia Benson finally reveals her feelings about Elliot Stabler on 'SVU'

Among everything that went on during Thursday night's "Law & Order: SVU" mid-season finale — which largely focused on the exit of Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who wed ADA Sonny Carisi and took a job teaching at Fordham University — came a nugget of extreme interest for longtime fans of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Royal family stays tight-lipped on Harry and Meghan’s docuseries

While critics have shared their thoughts on Harry and Meghan following the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries, the royal family has stayed silent on the glimpse into the duke and duchess’ private life. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 10, 2022.

