Doria Ragland knew what her daughter, the former Meghan Markle, would face when it came to racism in the pages of British tabloids long before the now-duchess had any idea. In the second episode of Netflix’s new docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the 66-year-old reflected on the moment she tried to prepare Meghan for what she believed was already happening once the couple’s royal romance became public knowledge.

2 DAYS AGO