Inspired by the original Swedish novel and film, Showtime’s Let the Right One In sinks its teeth into the story of Mark Kane (Demián Bichir), whose daughter, Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), was turned into a vampire a decade ago. Because she was 12 years old at the time, that’s the same age Eleanor has remained, perhaps forever, allowing her only to venture out at nighttime. Meanwhile, Mark does whatever it takes — even committing murder — to provide his girl with the human blood she needs in order to survive, but can he ever really save Eleanor from herself? With the twisty Season 1 finale airing on Dec. 11, viewers are already rightfully wondering if Let the Right One In will return for Season 2.

