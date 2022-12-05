Read full article on original website
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Guacaine
20-Squad is going big for the midseason finale. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 8, Luca starts rethinking his decision with the food truck as Nichelle struggles with the aftermath of an incident at the center. Meanwhile, Deacon helps his son after getting suspended, but it may lead to something bigger.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Pay-Per-View
We got a little breather from Elias on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 4, but that doesn't mean we got relief from violence and bloodshed. As the BAU seeks answers about who Sicarius is and how to stop him, they're eager to link cases with any similarities. Unfortunately, there...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Bad Guy
Things are finally starting to look up. A difficult rescue tests everyone's anxiety threshold on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 8. This rescue also triggers some bad memories from Vince's past when he lost his daughter. After a night of gambling, Manny comes to work sleep deprived and erratic. This...
Kindred Review: Hulu Historical Drama Doesn't Live Up to Its Fantastic Time Travel Premise
Adapting Octavia Butler's classic 1979 novel Kindred is a daunting task, made all the more daunting by being the first to bring Butler's work to the screen, big or small. Butler was a groundbreaking science fiction writer whose work explores themes of Black identity, history, and power relationships. Her readership has expanded and her reputation has only grown since her death in 2006 at the age of 58. But while a handful of Butler books are in various stages of development, including Wild Seed and Parable of the Sower, FX's Kindred is the first to make it to the finish line.
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 17 Review: Ghost in the Machine
With the finesse of Moriarty and the riveting action of a Dixon Hill novel, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 17 sucks us into a labyrinthine mystery adventure with a sinister motive. In keeping with the backstories revealed on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16, the personal holodeck programs...
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Last Christmas
It took a standoff with a bunch of mobsters for Bell to realize what her team meant to her. On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9, a meeting with Silas was meant to be the unit's last mission. But after a war with a bunch of mobsters,...
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Fantasy Island Season 2 Promo Reveals First Look at Desperate Housewives Reunion, Plus More Familiar Guests
Two of Wisteria Lane’s finest have arrived on Fantasy Island. TVLine has an exclusive first look at a promo for the Fox reboot’s second season, offering a glimpse at many of the famous faces visiting Elena Roarke in 2023. We have to start with the big Desperate Housewives reunion between Teri Hatcher and James Denton; the former TV supercouple guest stars in Episode 3 as Dolly and Dutch, a pair of empty nesters who “seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter.” Hatcher and Denton, who played love interests for eight seasons on the ABC primetime soap from 2004 to 2012,...
Hulu’s ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Adds To Cast
Three new actors have joined the cast of Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones, the upcoming limited series based on Georgia Hunter’s novel, Deadline reports. Hunter’s book, published in 2017 by Viking, follows a Polish Jewish family that is torn apart by the outbreak of World War II. A critic for Kirkus panned the book, writing, “Too beholden to sentimentality and cliché, this novel fails to establish a uniquely realized perspective.”
Doom Patrol Season 4 Premiere Review: Bruh, You Do Not Want To Know
With the high level of bonkers shenanigans (in both quantity and quality) we have come to expect from the series, I appreciate getting Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 1 and Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 2 together as a kickstart to the season. The first hour situates the audience, providing...
How Life Unexpected Was The Blueprint For The Fosters
When most people think of foster care, they usually think about what they've seen on TV, which isn't a lot. It's just one of those things writers don't tend to dig deep into, except for a few choice storylines that usually end up on the cutting floor. If you're a...
Manifest Reigns Supreme on Nielsen Streaming Chart Opposite The Crown; Warrior Nun and Yellowstone Enter the Chart
The Nielsen streaming charts for the week of November 7 featured some big surprises. We'll start with the least surprising: Netflix's decision to bring Manifest back from the dead has paid off -- big time. The one-time NBC series managed 2.3 billion minutes viewed across 52 episodes, landing at the...
Monarch Canceled at FOX
The Roman Family's story will be incomplete on FOX. According to Deadline, Monarch has been canceled after one season. The news dropped just one day after the Monarch Season 1 finale, which was another shocking hour of the Country Music drama series. Monarch launched in the fall, despite initially being...
Richard Lewis Confirms Return to Curb Your Enthusiasm
Richard Lewis is officially returning for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12. The comedian confirmed on Twitter today that he would be back for the next installment of Larry David's long-running comedy. "I'm back shooting Curb!" he wrote. "I'm a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so...
The Resident Round Table: The Conrad/Billie Ship Finally Sets Sail!
Conrad and Billie Fanatics are living their best lives right now!. The ship many have been waiting on FINALLY came to fruition on The Resident Season 6 Episode 10, and they set the internet on fire and each other with that smoldering kiss. Join Laura Nowak, Leora W., Meaghan Frey,...
Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 12
Which of the remaining six castaways escaped the most shocking elimination yet?. On Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, everyone realized they had to get the ball rolling to earn a treat and safety. With another shocking elimination on the horizon, it was down to one alliance to try to make...
New Movies on Streaming: ‘She Said,’ ‘Call Jane,’ + More
Ready for the weekend? Kick back with this week’s new movies on VOD which feature some incredible performers like Elizabeth Banks, Zoe Kazan, and Carey Mulligan, as well as this year’s Cannes darling, director Park Chan-wook’s latest, Decision To Leave. Decision To Leave, which earned Park Chan-wook...
How the moving story of 'The Whale' lured Hong Chau onto the set
"I recognized the pain and the beauty in Charlie," the actor says of the film's protagonist. "There's this ticking clock he has to try to make whole the one thing that he's going to leave behind that really matters."
Godfather of Harlem season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Forest Whitaker-led drama
Godfather of Harlem season 3 brings back Forest Whitaker's Bumpy Johnson. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
The Let The Right One In Creator Says The Show “Requires” Several More Seasons
Inspired by the original Swedish novel and film, Showtime’s Let the Right One In sinks its teeth into the story of Mark Kane (Demián Bichir), whose daughter, Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), was turned into a vampire a decade ago. Because she was 12 years old at the time, that’s the same age Eleanor has remained, perhaps forever, allowing her only to venture out at nighttime. Meanwhile, Mark does whatever it takes — even committing murder — to provide his girl with the human blood she needs in order to survive, but can he ever really save Eleanor from herself? With the twisty Season 1 finale airing on Dec. 11, viewers are already rightfully wondering if Let the Right One In will return for Season 2.
