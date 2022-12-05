It has taken till now for ninety-one-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy to finally have one of her plays open on Broadway. The recipient of an Lifetime Achievement Obie Award for her off-Broadway work and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, among other honors—this groundbreaking black female playwright’s 2007 drama Ohio State Murders opened last night at the newly christened James Earl Jones Theatre (formerly the Cort Theatre). It is more than appropriate that the premiere production of the first Broadway theater named for a black artist should be a play by another black artist. To add further significance, it stars top caliber actress Audra McDonald, who gives one of the year’s finest performances. Directed with a sure hand by the estimable Kenny Leon, this is theater that demands to be seen.

