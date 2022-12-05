Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Perry Mason Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date at HBO
Perry Mason will be back on the case in 2023. HBO announced Wednesday that the second season debuts Monday, March 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil...
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 9
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, he realized there was a cost associated with such a big mission. Meanwhile, Gallo campaigned for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference. Elsewhere, a familiar face made a shocking return, leaving everyone in disbelief. Use the video above...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Reginald Andres Beyond Thunderdome
Everything comes down to this, and Reginald got put to the test. The vampire assessment took center stage on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10. The biggest question of the episode: did Reginald pass the vampire assessment?. The vampire assessment took most of the hour, and Reginald exceeded expectations.
TV Fanatic
Taylor Kitsch to Headline American Primeval Limited Series at Netflix
Another Friday Night Lights alum is returning to the small screen. Netflix today announced the new limited series, American Primeval. Pete Berg is attached to direct all episodes and executive produce as the first project under his first look deal with Netflix. Eric Newman will executive produce under his overall...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Canceled at FOX
The Roman Family's story will be incomplete on FOX. According to Deadline, Monarch has been canceled after one season. The news dropped just one day after the Monarch Season 1 finale, which was another shocking hour of the Country Music drama series. Monarch launched in the fall, despite initially being...
TV Fanatic
Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time
Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series...
TV Fanatic
Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9 Review: Proof Of Burden
The only good serial rapist, pedophile, and trafficker is a dead one. At least, that's what Hailey Upton would argue. On the one hand, she managed to nab Sean and bring him down on Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9, but on the other, she didn't get what she desired, and the man was still breathing.
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Teaser Trailer: The Hunt Is On To Take Down Hitler!
January is lining up to be an incredible month for entertainment. Today, Amazon Studios released the new teaser for the second and final season of Hunters, premiering exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 13. As you'll see in the official teaser below,...
TV Fanatic
Truth Be Told Season 3: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Octavia Spencer's hit Apple TV+ original series Truth Be Told will return early next year. The streaming service today unveiled a first-look at the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told. This season, Gabrielle Union will star opposite Spencer. The series comes from acclaimed writer, showrunner...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 11 Review: The Last Dance
And we got a hell of a bookend to the season. Many of the questions were answered by the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 11, and a few more were raised as this messy family fell apart, came together, and continued plotting against each other. But at least we...
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Is Lea Pregnant After All?
Spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9 say only that she gets news that scares her. But since it appears she has another doctor's visit, a surprise pregnancy could be in the offing. This episode is The Good Doctor's winter finale; what better cliffhanger could there be than...
TV Fanatic
Mrs. Davis: Peacock Drops Photos and Premiere Date for Betty Gilpin Drama From Lost Creator
Betty Gilpin's new role finds her playing a nun fighting an A.I. algorithm. Peacock has revealed its new drama series Mrs. Davis will premiere exclusively on the streaming service with four episodes on April 20 and then unspool new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The series comes from the creatives behind...
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!
Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17,...
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Grace Note
The mystery of Grace's murder got solved surprisingly quickly on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8,. When the ongoing storyline gets wrapped up, that has been a signal for the original star(s) to depart. It happened with Grissom and Sara after CSI: Vegas Season 1. Fortunately, that didn't happen with...
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series
After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Pay-Per-View
We got a little breather from Elias on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 4, but that doesn't mean we got relief from violence and bloodshed. As the BAU seeks answers about who Sicarius is and how to stop him, they're eager to link cases with any similarities. Unfortunately, there...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 Sneak Peek: First Look at Choi and April's Wedding!
If you were worried about whether Ethan and April would tie the knot, you can relax now. NBC has released 15 sneak peek photos of the big day, and these two will get the happily ever after they've always deserved. Check out these special Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9...
TV Fanatic
NCIS Three-Show Crossover Event Unveils Action-Packed Trailer
The NCISverse will stage its first three-show crossover on Monday, January 2. Across three hours, the teams from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i come together to embark on one of the most dangerous missions to date. “Call the Guinness Book of Records. We have the most senior field...
TV Fanatic
The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Family Day
And with that Fall Finale, the countdown until the next installments begins!. You can say The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 left some fans on the edge of their seats with that Conrad and Billie kiss and poor Padma on the edge of a ledge, so to speak, and we'll have through the holiday season to process what's next for the Chastain crew.
Comments / 0