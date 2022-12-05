ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Perry Mason Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date at HBO

Perry Mason will be back on the case in 2023. HBO announced Wednesday that the second season debuts Monday, March 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil...
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 9

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, he realized there was a cost associated with such a big mission. Meanwhile, Gallo campaigned for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference. Elsewhere, a familiar face made a shocking return, leaving everyone in disbelief. Use the video above...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Reginald Andres Beyond Thunderdome

Everything comes down to this, and Reginald got put to the test. The vampire assessment took center stage on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10. The biggest question of the episode: did Reginald pass the vampire assessment?. The vampire assessment took most of the hour, and Reginald exceeded expectations.
Taylor Kitsch to Headline American Primeval Limited Series at Netflix

Another Friday Night Lights alum is returning to the small screen. Netflix today announced the new limited series, American Primeval. Pete Berg is attached to direct all episodes and executive produce as the first project under his first look deal with Netflix. Eric Newman will executive produce under his overall...
Monarch Canceled at FOX

The Roman Family's story will be incomplete on FOX. According to Deadline, Monarch has been canceled after one season. The news dropped just one day after the Monarch Season 1 finale, which was another shocking hour of the Country Music drama series. Monarch launched in the fall, despite initially being...
Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time

Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series...
Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9 Review: Proof Of Burden

The only good serial rapist, pedophile, and trafficker is a dead one. At least, that's what Hailey Upton would argue. On the one hand, she managed to nab Sean and bring him down on Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9, but on the other, she didn't get what she desired, and the man was still breathing.
Hunters Season 2 Teaser Trailer: The Hunt Is On To Take Down Hitler!

January is lining up to be an incredible month for entertainment. Today, Amazon Studios released the new teaser for the second and final season of Hunters, premiering exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 13. As you'll see in the official teaser below,...
Truth Be Told Season 3: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Octavia Spencer's hit Apple TV+ original series Truth Be Told will return early next year. The streaming service today unveiled a first-look at the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told. This season, Gabrielle Union will star opposite Spencer. The series comes from acclaimed writer, showrunner...
Monarch Season 1 Episode 11 Review: The Last Dance

And we got a hell of a bookend to the season. Many of the questions were answered by the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 11, and a few more were raised as this messy family fell apart, came together, and continued plotting against each other. But at least we...
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Is Lea Pregnant After All?

Spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9 say only that she gets news that scares her. But since it appears she has another doctor's visit, a surprise pregnancy could be in the offing. This episode is The Good Doctor's winter finale; what better cliffhanger could there be than...
Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17,...
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Grace Note

The mystery of Grace's murder got solved surprisingly quickly on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8,. When the ongoing storyline gets wrapped up, that has been a signal for the original star(s) to depart. It happened with Grissom and Sara after CSI: Vegas Season 1. Fortunately, that didn't happen with...
Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series

After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Pay-Per-View

We got a little breather from Elias on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 4, but that doesn't mean we got relief from violence and bloodshed. As the BAU seeks answers about who Sicarius is and how to stop him, they're eager to link cases with any similarities. Unfortunately, there...
NCIS Three-Show Crossover Event Unveils Action-Packed Trailer

The NCISverse will stage its first three-show crossover on Monday, January 2. Across three hours, the teams from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i come together to embark on one of the most dangerous missions to date. “Call the Guinness Book of Records. We have the most senior field...
The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Family Day

And with that Fall Finale, the countdown until the next installments begins!. You can say The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 left some fans on the edge of their seats with that Conrad and Billie kiss and poor Padma on the edge of a ledge, so to speak, and we'll have through the holiday season to process what's next for the Chastain crew.
