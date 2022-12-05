ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 28

Related
OK! Magazine

Hilarie Burton Insists Candace Cameron Bure's 'Bigotry' Contributed To LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting: 'This Is Why We Have To Speak Out'

Actress Hilarie Burton believes Candace Cameron Bure and others who spew remarks against the LGBTQ+ community are partially responsible for the mass shooting that took place at a gay bar in Colorado on Saturday, November 19.Last week, Bure explained that she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network in part because the latter showcases "traditional marriages." The One Tree Hill alum came quickly after her and condemned her "bigotry," doubling down on that declaration in the wake of the targeted shooting."This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Us Weekly

Andrew Walker, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and More Hallmark Stars Send Love to Neal Bledsoe After Great American Family Exit

Ready to return to Hallmark? After Neal Bledsoe announced his plans to distance himself from Great American Family following Candace Cameron Bure and Bill Abbott’s controversial remarks about portraying “traditional marriage” on the network, several Hallmark Channel stars are showing the actor support. Bledsoe released a lengthy statement about why he stopped promoting Christmas at […]
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
ETOnline.com

Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark 'Created a Safe Place for Queer Artists' to Tell Their Stories (Exclusive)

Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
msn.com

Jeopardy Fans Are Furious Over A Bible Clue

The popular game show Jeopardy! is courting controversy once more, after a Bible clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's Tournament of Champions. But it wasn't problematic because of its religious references, as the New Testament is often a topic on the trivia show. Instead, it was the answer that caused an uproar with viewers, as it is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Distractify

'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.

Comments / 0

Community Policy