Standing up for his beliefs. Neal Bledsoe made waves with his public statement that he would no longer work with Great American Media due to his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community. From my mentors in college, to […]
Actress Hilarie Burton believes Candace Cameron Bure and others who spew remarks against the LGBTQ+ community are partially responsible for the mass shooting that took place at a gay bar in Colorado on Saturday, November 19.Last week, Bure explained that she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network in part because the latter showcases "traditional marriages." The One Tree Hill alum came quickly after her and condemned her "bigotry," doubling down on that declaration in the wake of the targeted shooting."This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’...
Ready to return to Hallmark? After Neal Bledsoe announced his plans to distance himself from Great American Family following Candace Cameron Bure and Bill Abbott’s controversial remarks about portraying “traditional marriage” on the network, several Hallmark Channel stars are showing the actor support. Bledsoe released a lengthy statement about why he stopped promoting Christmas at […]
Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
'Sister Wives' took to Reddit to discuss an episode where they believe it appears clear that Robyn Brown 'despised' Christine.
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
"Meet the Fockers" star Blythe Danner, the mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, shares details of her years-long battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma.
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
The popular game show Jeopardy! is courting controversy once more, after a Bible clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's Tournament of Champions. But it wasn't problematic because of its religious references, as the New Testament is often a topic on the trivia show. Instead, it was the answer that caused an uproar with viewers, as it is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than […]
