ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Breaking: Star Ohio State receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status known for College Football Playoff and beyond

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1951_0jYHun5000

After a 2021 season in which Jaxson Smith-Njigba was all world, many expected the same to happen during his junior year.

Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opening win against Notre Dame. Though he tried battling through the injury, he was a shell of his former self and was eventually shut down after the Iowa game.

Many hoped the star receiver would try to play again this year, despite missing the season finale, in the College Football Playoff. Once again, Smith-Njigba made a decision for his future. On Monday, he announced he will not play in the Buckeyes’ national semifinal due to the injury and will instead prepare for the NFL draft.

You can’t blame him for making this decision. The lifespan of an NFL player is short. We wish him the best at the next level and will always have his dominant performance in last year’s Rose Bowl.

List

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite 4-star Oregon OT target Spencer Fano announces verbal commitment

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation. Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football receives elite 2024 commitment

One area where Michigan football generally hasn’t had any problem in recruiting is at the tight end position. While the Wolverines are losing two top-flight tight ends via the NCAA transfer portal in Erick All and former four-star Louis Hansen, they have players such as four-star Colston Loveland and three-star Marlin Klein already on the roster. The offense is quite tight-end friendly, which makes Ann Arbor an attractive place for any high-end blocker-catcher types.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy