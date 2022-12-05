Breaking: Star Ohio State receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status known for College Football Playoff and beyond

After a 2021 season in which Jaxson Smith-Njigba was all world, many expected the same to happen during his junior year.

Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opening win against Notre Dame. Though he tried battling through the injury, he was a shell of his former self and was eventually shut down after the Iowa game.

Many hoped the star receiver would try to play again this year, despite missing the season finale, in the College Football Playoff. Once again, Smith-Njigba made a decision for his future. On Monday, he announced he will not play in the Buckeyes’ national semifinal due to the injury and will instead prepare for the NFL draft.

You can’t blame him for making this decision. The lifespan of an NFL player is short. We wish him the best at the next level and will always have his dominant performance in last year’s Rose Bowl.

