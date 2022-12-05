ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Alum Wendell Scales Competes for $1 Million Yazz Prize

UA Little Rock alumnus Wendell Scales Jr., deputy director of innovation at Arkansas Lighthouse Charter Schools, is competing for the biggest award in American education on behalf of his employer that would fund a program designed to expand student mindsets on what it means to have a career in agriculture.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

Bowen Grad Plan to Help Others Through Career as Civil Rights Lawyer

Right after high school, Jacobi Malone was adamant that he was never going to attend college. Eleven years later, the Little Rock native is understandably excited about his upcoming graduation from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. “I’m excited, blessed, thankful, and grateful,” Malone said. “I...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock MarComm Team Honored for Excellence in Digital Marketing

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Communications and Marketing team has brought home a plethora of awards from the 10th annual Education Digital Marketing Awards. The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. UA Little Rock won a total of nine awards for their creative work in advertising, social media, videography, and newsletter production.
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Celebrate Commencement Dec. 17

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate its fall 2022 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 17. More than 700 students are eligible to graduate during the fall 2022 semester. The commencement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in the Jack Stephens Center. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Phi Kappa Phi Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The UA Little Rock chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The chapter was originally chartered in January 1972 and is part of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Each year, UA Little Rock hosts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Grad Honored as LULAC Student of the Year

Christine Jones, a graduating student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been honored as the LULAC Student of the Year. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 750 honored Jones with the award for the second year in a row during a Nov. 5 dinner celebrating the 17 UA Little Rock students who received LULAC scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Students share adorable Gibson’s Cat Café adoption stories

Gibson’s Cat Café, which opened just Sept. 24, reached 100 adopted cats Dec. 1, a handful of which were adopted by UCA students. Makenzie Espinosa, a sophomore majoring in dietetics, shared a heartwarming story about how she came to adopt her cat. She went to Hot Springs in search of a furry friend but had no luck.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Little Rock woman claims her Lucky for Life prize

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — At the Arkansas Scholarship Claim Center on Thursday, the winner of the Lucky for Life prize claimed her prize on Thursday. Shirley Washington, a 61-year-old Little Rock woman, won the prize on Nov. 30 but claimed her winnings today. Washington matched the five numbers 5,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250K to hackers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A central Arkansas school district is moving forward after hackers breached its system, holding critical information hostage. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to the hackers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. President Greg...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: El Sur

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — El Sur, located on 1214 Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on El Sur, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

