Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Alum Wendell Scales Competes for $1 Million Yazz Prize
UA Little Rock alumnus Wendell Scales Jr., deputy director of innovation at Arkansas Lighthouse Charter Schools, is competing for the biggest award in American education on behalf of his employer that would fund a program designed to expand student mindsets on what it means to have a career in agriculture.
Sherwood Mayor-Elect shares win with memory of her late son
A win for Sherwood’s top city office marks a new memory in what once was a dark day for Mary Jo Heye-Townsell.
ualr.edu
Bowen Grad Plan to Help Others Through Career as Civil Rights Lawyer
Right after high school, Jacobi Malone was adamant that he was never going to attend college. Eleven years later, the Little Rock native is understandably excited about his upcoming graduation from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. “I’m excited, blessed, thankful, and grateful,” Malone said. “I...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock MarComm Team Honored for Excellence in Digital Marketing
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Communications and Marketing team has brought home a plethora of awards from the 10th annual Education Digital Marketing Awards. The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. UA Little Rock won a total of nine awards for their creative work in advertising, social media, videography, and newsletter production.
Little Rock family urges for public to help find loved one
A Little Rock family says it's been almost a week since they last saw their loved one and now they're asking for help in finding 64-year-old Larry Stewart.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Celebrate Commencement Dec. 17
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate its fall 2022 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 17. More than 700 students are eligible to graduate during the fall 2022 semester. The commencement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in the Jack Stephens Center. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. to...
Bennett's by Keith and Co brings casual, classy food to Arkansas town
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sometimes we sacrifice comfort for an up-scale dining experience, but not anymore!. Bennett’s by Keith and Co in Sherwood prides itself as being a casual dining restaurant with an upscale vibe all while maintaining an affordable menu. “This is a casual dining restaurant. When I...
Coy’s Southern Eats stops by Arkansas Today
Clay Caffey and Tracy Manning Brown stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Coy's Southern Eats.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Phi Kappa Phi Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The UA Little Rock chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The chapter was originally chartered in January 1972 and is part of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Each year, UA Little Rock hosts...
ualr.edu
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) making a difference by adding layers of protection
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) is an authentication method that requires the user to provide two or more verification factors to gain access to a resource such as an application, online account, or a Virtual Private Network (VPN). MFA is a core component of a strong Identity and Access Management (IAM) policy....
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Grad Honored as LULAC Student of the Year
Christine Jones, a graduating student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been honored as the LULAC Student of the Year. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 750 honored Jones with the award for the second year in a row during a Nov. 5 dinner celebrating the 17 UA Little Rock students who received LULAC scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
ucanews.live
Students share adorable Gibson’s Cat Café adoption stories
Gibson’s Cat Café, which opened just Sept. 24, reached 100 adopted cats Dec. 1, a handful of which were adopted by UCA students. Makenzie Espinosa, a sophomore majoring in dietetics, shared a heartwarming story about how she came to adopt her cat. She went to Hot Springs in search of a furry friend but had no luck.
KATV
Little Rock woman claims her Lucky for Life prize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — At the Arkansas Scholarship Claim Center on Thursday, the winner of the Lucky for Life prize claimed her prize on Thursday. Shirley Washington, a 61-year-old Little Rock woman, won the prize on Nov. 30 but claimed her winnings today. Washington matched the five numbers 5,...
The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Public Radio Honors New Board Members, Outstanding Volunteer
UA Little Rock Public Radio, home of KUAR FM 89.1 and KLRE Classical 90.5, honored its new board members and one of its most active volunteers during the Nov. 18 annual meeting at the Bailey Alumni and Friends Center at UA Little Rock. The evening was attended by public radio...
Kait 8
Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250K to hackers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A central Arkansas school district is moving forward after hackers breached its system, holding critical information hostage. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to the hackers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. President Greg...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: El Sur
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — El Sur, located on 1214 Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on El Sur, click here.
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
