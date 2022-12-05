ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flula Borg Dishes on 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'

Actor Flula Borg joins Trending to talk all about 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,' being a bartender in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,' and working with James Gunn again.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

