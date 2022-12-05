Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
UCLA Lands Transfer Punter Commitment
UCLA has picked up a punter for the 2023 season -- Princeton transfer Will Powers. Powers, originally from Manhattan Beach, was First Team All-Ivy League in 2021. This year, he booted 13 of his 33 punts inside the 20 for just under 40 yards per punt. It's hard to gauge how much of his production is due to the surrounding talent and how much was his own leg, but he also forced fair catches on 4 of his 33 punts and kicked the ball over 50 yards on 4 of his 33.
Transfer RB Byron Cardwell Also Visiting UCLA This Weekend
Oregon running back transfer Byron Cardwell is visiting UCLA this weekend…. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Youth and Second Half Energy Help UCLA Blow Past Denver
Thanks to some sterling play from freshman Dylan Andrews, and some great defensive work from Jaylen Clark in the second half, the Bruins blew past Denver 87-64...
USC Football: QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; eighth recipient in program history
The Heisman Trophy is coming back to Southern California. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy recipient on Saturday night at Lincoln Center in New York City. Williams won 88.57 percent of the votes over second-place finisher TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Williams...
Clark, Jaquez, and Andrews on Second Half Surge, Jalen Hill, Steals
UCLA's Jaylen Clark, Jaime Jaquez and Dylan Andrews talked about the second half surge in the win over Denver and the memorial for Jalen Hill.
Mick Cronin on Team Energy, Not Worrying About Shots, Jalen Hill
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked with the media after the blowout win over Denver about the team's energy, not worry about shots not going in, and the ceremony for former Bruin Jalen Hill.
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
USC QB Caleb Williams Wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Barrett Sallee and Bryant McFadden join Hakem Dermish to break down Caleb Williams winning the 2022 Heisman trophy.
247Sports
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program
The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
UPDATED: UCLA Set To Host Quartet of Official Visitors This Weekend
UCLA will host a pair of official visitors this weekend from the high school ranks and at least one transfer...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0