Video: New Orlando ordinance looks to define differences between restaurants, bars, nightclubs Orlando City Commissioners approved an ordinance that provides more clarity on the distinctions between new restaurants, bars and clubs and where they can go. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Commissioners approved an ordinance that provides more clarity on the distinctions between new restaurants, bars and clubs and where they can go.

City leaders said the new rules are meant to prevent violence and keep you safe when you’re downtown.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Monica McCown, the executive chef at Ember downtown, said the distinction will help stop businesses that are licensed as restaurants operating as nightclubs that disturb their neighbors.

“I think that’s one of the big reasons the city is doing this,” she said.

But other downtown business owners said they’re worried the ordinance will chase away foot traffic. They said they’re worried that if it’s put in place, with more regulation new business owners won’t want to open there.

The ordinance, for example, defines that a restaurant has tables and chairs for seated meals that must remain in place during all hours of operation and be open to guests of all ages.

A restaurant also must not have a cover charge.

The idea is to lay out what each business is, so that there will be more straightforwardness about where they’ll be allowed to go throughout all of Orlando.

©2022 Cox Media Group