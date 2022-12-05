Anthony Davis' Stats Against Giannis Antetokounmpo And Four Other Big Men Show That He Has Been The Most Dominant Player This Season

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Hawks' AJ Griffin delivers buzzer-beater with 0.5 seconds left to stun Bulls
AJ Griffin delivered a stunning buzzer-beater to give the Atlanta Hawks a 123-122 win in overtime in one of the wildest games of the NBA season.
Yardbarker
Shocking Trade Rumors Emerge For 4 Knicks Players
The New York Knicks rotation has undergone some big changes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite being just past the quarter point of the season, the Knicks have already used nine different players in the starting lineup for multiple games. The most recent change was Tom Thibodeau cutting his rotation...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony’s Kids Will Play Against Each Other On Monday 20 Years After Their Fathers’ First Meeting On The Court
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 20 years down the line, James is 37 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. The credit for it goes to LeBron for maintaining his body with utmost care.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Joins Magic Johnson As Only Lakers To Record Triple-Double Off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Russell Westbrook joined Magic Johnson as the only player in franchise history to record a triple-double off the bench. Westbrook accomplished the feat after he scored his third field goal of the night in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. For...
Yardbarker
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
Yardbarker
Watch: Wizards crowd gives John Wall standing ovation in his return to Washington
John Wall, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, made five All-Star teams as a member of the Wizards. But in 2019, he had surgery to remove a one-and-a-half bone spur on his heel. Then the incision developed an infection so severe that Wall nearly had to have his foot amputated. While he was recovering from that, Wall slipped in the shower and ruptured his Achilles tendon. As a result, Wall didn't play an NBA game from Dec. 26, 2018 until Dec. 31, 2020.
Yardbarker
1 Player The Knicks Should Look To Trade For
With a 12-13 record, the New York Knicks are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, which would give them a spot in the play-in tournament if the regular season ended at the time of this writing. However, they’re bound for their second straight season of disappointment after claiming the...
Yardbarker
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
Yardbarker
3 Players The Dallas Mavericks Could Trade This Season
The Dallas Mavericks have had a wobbly season so far despite Luka Doncic's brilliance. While the Slovenian has been their potent weapon, the side definitely needs another superstar to share the load, and that would be the prime reason behind their front office looking at adding a potential superstar during the trade window.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Rumors Of Kyrie Irving Signing With New Balance After Cutting Ties With Nike
The Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been in the headlines for various reasons this season, but most of them haven't been in favor of him. He was absolutely destroyed by everyone in the NBA community for sharing a link on Twitter to a movie featuring anti-Semitic disinformation. Kyrie Irving...
Yardbarker
Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game
Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Call Out LeBron James After He Goes 1-8 From Three In Second Straight Loss: "Father Time Is Catching Up On LeBron"
Just when it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of figuring it out, they fall flat on their face once again. They had seen their 3-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Raptors, but they were short-handed in that game, so it was understandable that they came away with a loss.
Yardbarker
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
When talking about the wealthiest NBA players ever, you would usually think of guys such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, or Shaquille O'Neal. However, one guy that is in that company, despite being far from an NBA household name, is a former Milwaukee Buck, Junior Bridgeman. NBA career.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He's 'Woke,' Rips The NBA Media For Ignoring Jerry Jones Scandal
After nearly two decades in the NBA, it appears that LeBron James has completely lost his patience with the media. The usually classy and respectful superstar has made it a point to take an aggressive stance against today's media culture. It all started after the Kyrie Irving fiasco, which involved reporters across the league hounding the former NBA champion with all sorts of questions about his beliefs and morals.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' SpringHill Company Is Reportedly Taken Seriously In Hollywood: "Now, There's A LeBron Era"
When LeBron James moved to Los Angeles to become a Laker following the end of his second stint with the Cavaliers, there were rumors about his priorities. Some thought he was more invested in becoming a part of the movie business than winning more championships, and he proved them wrong almost immediately by winning it all with the team in 2020.
Yardbarker
2 Bears Players That Have Exceeded Expectations So Far
The Chicago Bears 2022 season has been pretty disappointing for fans. While the season won’t see the team making the playoffs, it has at least seen two players exceeding expectations this season. With the season being a wash, which two players have shined the brightest in the dark days...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jonathan Kuminga dunks on Jayson Tatum
Jonathan Kuminga had a tough assignment matching up with Jayson Tatum Saturday night. He also had persistence. The Warriors' 20-year-old forward had the unenviable assignment of checking Tatum, the league's MVP favorite, for long stretches of time. He also had to deal with Tatum's excellent defense on the other end. But on one huge fourth-quarter play, Kuminga didn't give up when Tatum knocked the ball away from him. He gathered it, rose up, and dunked on the Celtics star.
Comments / 0