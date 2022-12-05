Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Admission On Situation
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is extremely happy with the return of the WNBA star on Thursday. Cherelle Griner spoke at the White House following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. "Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I...
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
“He’s been the best 2-guard in the NBA all year” — Charles Barkley reiterates his admiration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Saying that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best shooting guard this season might be a stretch, but don't say that to Charles Barkley.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
"I want the SOB out of here" — How the NBA's drug problem got Ron Harper traded out of Cleveland
Lenny Wilkens believes that if the Cleveland Cavaliers had kept Ron Harper, then they would've ousted Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Golden State Warriors veteran has three Lakers in his top-five list
