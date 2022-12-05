Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In November 2022
The S&P 500, which is made up entirely of large-cap U.S. stocks and adequately reflects the U.S. economy, has just managed to come out of the bear market this year so far. In November, the S&P 500 gained 5.4%, a good sign for investors hoping for a recovery in the stock market from its worst year since 2008.
ValueWalk
Ulta Issues A Beautiful Fy Outlook, But Is The Stock A Buy Now?
Shares of Ulta Beauty are up 3.34% in the past week, after the Illinois-based company reported earnings of $5.34 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion, beating analysts’ views on both. The company raised its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. Ulta is a component of the S&P 500, and...
ValueWalk
Since The Gold Rally Has Stopped, Can A Reversal Be Expected?
Gold’s rally was just stopped by the resistance provided by its previous high and its 60-week moving average. Will gold now reverse?. The above chart features gold prices in terms of weekly candlesticks. As you can see, it just approached its August high. And gold failed to move above...
ValueWalk
The Ultimate Strategies To Be Known Before Starting Crypto Trading
When it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and trading, there are a lot of people who are unaware of the many benefits that come with investing in cryptocurrencies. Moreover, not everyone has access to a reliable crypto trading platform. This is where crypto trading comes in; it’s how you...
ValueWalk
Progyny: A Love Child Of Accounting Games & Credit Risk – Jehoshaphat
Jehoshaphat Research is short shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), a company they believe is deceiving the investor community via its financial reporting practices. These practices rely on complex accounting that PGNY appears to have been exploiting for years. We believe that PGNY recently has taken its aggression to a brazen level...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
ValueWalk
Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
ValueWalk
How To Play Apple And Amazon Heading In 2023
2022 has been brutal for some big names. Forecasts for the macro environment continue to improve. There are fundamental and technical points to like about both these names. If 2021 was the year of FAANG, then 2022 has been the year of bang. Some of the highest-flying and seemingly gravity-resistant stocks of the past few years have been found to be quite heavy once low-interest rates are removed. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for example dropped as much as 30% from last year’s all-time high, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 55% and Meta (NASDAQ:META) fell almost 80%.
ValueWalk
Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
Autozone continues to outperform expectations and drive value for shareholders. Competitors like Advance Auto Parts are doing the same. Autozone doesn’t pay a dividend but share repurchases and analyst activity have the stock well-supported. Autozone (NYSE:AZO) and its competitors like Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) have been running rings around...
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Sold Off Again – Is This Still Just a Correction?
Stock prices suffered another sharp decline yesterday – is this a change of trend?. The S&P 500 index lost 1.44% on Tuesday, as the broad stock market continued its Monday’s 1.8% sell-off. It reacted to Monday’s better-than-expected ISM Services PMI release. On Thursday the S&P 500 reached new local high of 4,100.51, and on yesterday it went closer to the 3,900 level.
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week
More than 70% of S&P 500 companies reported a positive EPS surprise for the third quarter of 2022, according to data from FactSet. The earnings growth rate for the third quarter is around 2.5%, the lowest since the third quarter of 2020. On the other hand, of the 97 S&P...
ValueWalk
Slight Risk-Off Pause In Bonds
S&P 500 continued lower as the 4,010 recapture attempt failed and 3,980 couldn‘t hold. Rejection at 200-day moving average, with prices down over a 100pts makes for more than a short-term setback – I‘ve been clear that the opening part of Dec isn‘t yet time to be wildly bullish.
ValueWalk
3 Big Box Retail Bets For The Holidays
Best Buy BBY beat its most recent earnings estimate by $0.35. Target may be the better bet, this year, thanks to solid projected earnings growth. TJX is up more than 12% and 25% on the month and the quarter. The winter holiday season is an important time for retailers, as...
ValueWalk
Dissident At MetalNRG
What’s New In Activism – Dissident At MetalNRG. London-listed metals investor Metalnrg PLC (LON:MNRG) received a notice from one of its shareholders seeking to replace two directors with four new ones. Edward Spencer, a 7.3% shareholder in MetalNRG, requisitioned a special meeting to oust the company’s CEO Rolf...
ValueWalk
This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Daktronics stock fell nearly 40% in one day. The company gave cause to doubt its ability to continue operations. Trading at a 20+ year low there may be an opportunity for investors in the making. Shares of the scoreboard and LED display maker Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) fell 40% in a single...
ValueWalk
Investors Are More Comfortable With Old-School Stable Businesses
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are still looking for footing. Crude oil is below $75, now flat for the year, and natural gas is back to March levels and down 45% from the August high, though still plenty high enough for solid cash flows for producers.
ValueWalk
Moonpig – Royal Mail Strikes And Cost Of Living Crisis Send Shares Tumbling
Moonpig’s half year results broadly in-line with expectations with revenue of £143m and cash profits of £34.6m. Trading conditions have become much more challenging according to the group, as cost-of-living crisis and Royal Mail Strikes weigh. Outlook now worse than expected for full year. Moonpig’s Earnings.
ValueWalk
Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
Gamestop reported a weak quarter giving the market little reason to buy. Short interest is still high and over 20%. A fall below $20 could lead the stock down another 50% to 80%. After two years of volatile meme-induced trading, it may finally be time to throw in the towel...
ValueWalk
Cash Flow Will Still Be King Next Year
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Market volatility continues, and we’ve now given back most of the November 30th spike. Stocks have gone bi-polar following Jerome Powell‘s comments on November 30th. First, surging dramatically on the interpretation that he had announced some sort of pivot in monetary tightening when he said it was probably time to slow the rate of increases, and now re-reading the same tea leaves and focusing on the part about probably having to take rates higher for longer than he previously thought.
ValueWalk
Balfour Beatty – Revenue And Profit Expected Higher, Buybacks To Continue Into 2023
Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s full year revenue is expected to be around 5% ahead of last year, which came in at £8.3bn. That was largely driven by positive changes in exchange rates. The year-end order book is also expected to be around 5% ahead of the prior year’s...
Comments / 0