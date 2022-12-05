2022 has been brutal for some big names. Forecasts for the macro environment continue to improve. There are fundamental and technical points to like about both these names. If 2021 was the year of FAANG, then 2022 has been the year of bang. Some of the highest-flying and seemingly gravity-resistant stocks of the past few years have been found to be quite heavy once low-interest rates are removed. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for example dropped as much as 30% from last year’s all-time high, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 55% and Meta (NASDAQ:META) fell almost 80%.

1 DAY AGO