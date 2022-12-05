Read full article on original website
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Whataburger Is Feeding Students With $2 Million In Scholarships – Here’s How To Apply
Whataburger is doing what? The San Antonio, Texas based burger company is giving away $2 million in scholarships as they continue their commitment to serving their local communities. Know a student or got a student? Scroll down for information on how to apply. 2 SCHOLARSHIPS - $2 MILLION. Through their...
New Texan Takes to TikTok to Share What’s She Learned About Our State
If you know anything about me, you know how much I love the great state of Texas. Being a Texas native, there's a lot to be proud of, plus we have the best barbecue in the world and HEB lives here. What is there not to love about Texas?. Over...
Shop Local in Central Texas This Holiday Season
The holiday season is finally here, and whether you're searching for the perfect, one-of-a-kind Christmas gift, decorations with a unique Texas touch, or even a new home for the holidays, these local businesses are here to keep our spirits bright and our dollars right here in the Central Texas community.
Wedding Bells In Aisle Two: Would You Propose In This Texas Business?
Popping the question to that special someone is always a scary thought isn't it? For the prospective individual, the stress of the answer alone could keep anyone up at night. But there's other things of course that have to go into the moment itself. The ring, the weather, the time...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
WTF Is This? 3 Gifts and Not-So-Goodies You Never Give A Texan
Christmas is around the corner in Texas, which means people are coming in from out of town, loved ones are reuniting with their friends, and most importantly, Santa is coming to town with his presents. TEXANS LOVE GREAT GIFTS!. Most of us Texans are very grateful when receiving gifts. At...
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight
A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
Top of the Sandwich Stack: What Is Texas’ Favorite Fast Food Burger?
We all have our favorite burgers. There's so many different combinations of ingredients as well. Some love a simple burger, while others require more complex items. Regardless of one's favorite, there's always one burger that some people will always get regardless of what restaurant they go to. And in Texas, there is no shortage of the sandwich.
Yummy! The Best Texas Christmas Recipe
I don’t know about you, but I am super excited about Christmas and even more excited about leaving my famous Texas cookies for Santa. Since I was a little girl, my sister and I would always make sure to make these famous cookies and leave them near the fireplace for Santa to enjoy. Now I may be older and not mailing my wish list off to the big guy these days, but that doesn't mean I've lost the spirit of making these delicious cookies with my child.
Love Apple Cider? Here’s the Best Recipe to Try in Central Texas
I know I told Central Texas sometime last week that I wasn’t going to do any more articles about Christmas recipes. Well, I guess I lied! I love the holidays and I have a cookbook filled with holiday treats that my friends and neighbors need to know about. I was never a child that was really into hot cocoa. It was just a little too rich for me, but my mother would make the best apple cider recipe that you ever had in your life and I just knew I had to pass this on to you.
Killeen, Texas Woman Pleads Guilty of Involvement In Vanessa Guillen’s Murder
The tragic death of a Fort Hood, Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen had made headlines worldwide, shaken up the culture and command at Fort Hood, and and has even become the subject of a lengthy Netflix documentary. With the lead suspect dead by his own hand and his alleged accomplice awaiting trail for so long, it was starting to feel as if we might never see any sort of justice served.
