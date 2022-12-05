ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
B106

Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide

Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
B106

This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Shop Local in Central Texas This Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally here, and whether you're searching for the perfect, one-of-a-kind Christmas gift, decorations with a unique Texas touch, or even a new home for the holidays, these local businesses are here to keep our spirits bright and our dollars right here in the Central Texas community.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
TEXAS STATE
B106

WTF Is This? 3 Gifts and Not-So-Goodies You Never Give A Texan

Christmas is around the corner in Texas, which means people are coming in from out of town, loved ones are reuniting with their friends, and most importantly, Santa is coming to town with his presents. TEXANS LOVE GREAT GIFTS!. Most of us Texans are very grateful when receiving gifts. At...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight

A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
B106

Top of the Sandwich Stack: What Is Texas’ Favorite Fast Food Burger?

We all have our favorite burgers. There's so many different combinations of ingredients as well. Some love a simple burger, while others require more complex items. Regardless of one's favorite, there's always one burger that some people will always get regardless of what restaurant they go to. And in Texas, there is no shortage of the sandwich.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Yummy! The Best Texas Christmas Recipe

I don’t know about you, but I am super excited about Christmas and even more excited about leaving my famous Texas cookies for Santa. Since I was a little girl, my sister and I would always make sure to make these famous cookies and leave them near the fireplace for Santa to enjoy. Now I may be older and not mailing my wish list off to the big guy these days, but that doesn't mean I've lost the spirit of making these delicious cookies with my child.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Love Apple Cider? Here’s the Best Recipe to Try in Central Texas

I know I told Central Texas sometime last week that I wasn’t going to do any more articles about Christmas recipes. Well, I guess I lied! I love the holidays and I have a cookbook filled with holiday treats that my friends and neighbors need to know about. I was never a child that was really into hot cocoa. It was just a little too rich for me, but my mother would make the best apple cider recipe that you ever had in your life and I just knew I had to pass this on to you.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Killeen, Texas Woman Pleads Guilty of Involvement In Vanessa Guillen’s Murder

The tragic death of a Fort Hood, Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen had made headlines worldwide, shaken up the culture and command at Fort Hood, and and has even become the subject of a lengthy Netflix documentary. With the lead suspect dead by his own hand and his alleged accomplice awaiting trail for so long, it was starting to feel as if we might never see any sort of justice served.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy