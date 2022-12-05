ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

By MATTHEW LEE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ufjfl_0jYHfyrm00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law.

Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council, the two sides pledged to continue work on preliminary progress and said they would push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers as well as the climate.

“We acknowledge the EU’s concerns and underline our commitment to address them constructively,” the two sides said in a joint statement after the meeting at the University of Maryland in College Park, located just outside Washington.

“We underline the TTC’s role in achieving this and in supporting a successful and mutually supportive green transition with strong, secure, and diverse supply chains that benefit businesses, workers, and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic,” it said.

The dispute revolves around the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America.

But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies. French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue directly with President Joe Biden during his state visit to Washington last week during which Biden and other U.S. officials said they were willing to address the matter, including "glitches" in the law.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that as soon as the U.S. became aware of the EU's concerns it set up a task force to deal with them.

“Today, I think we advanced that discussion,” said Blinken, who co-chaired the meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai along with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager.

“Coming out of these conversations and feeding into the work of the task force, I’m convinced that we’re continuing to give momentum to that conversation and to working through the differences," he said.

Vestager agreed, saying Monday's discussion was “really helpful to show that there is a real concern.”

“To have the discussions that we have had today, to have the feedback from our U.S. partners, I think that is of critical importance to enhance the relationship that we have created within the framework of the Trade and Technology Council," she said.

And, she said that as the U.S. and EU continue to cooperate on the subsidy issue while opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. commitment to fighting climate change was even more welcome.

Democrats included the tax credits in the expansive climate law as a way to encourage domestic battery and electric vehicle production. But manufacturers in Europe and South Korea, which sell millions of vehicles in the U.S., have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the World Trade Organization.

And, thus far, congressional Democrats have said they have no intention of reconsidering the climate law, which passed after more than a year of negotiations without any Republican support.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia summons Canadian ambassador in tit-for-tat move

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had summoned Canada's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move. In a statement, the foreign ministry said Canada's ambassador, Alison LeClaire, had been told that Ottawa was "fomenting an atmosphere of Russophobia" with its hostile policy and statements about Russia's actions.
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

South Korea's truth commission to probe foreign adoptions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission will investigate the cases of dozens of South Korean adoptees in Europe and the United States who suspect their origins were falsified or obscured during a child export frenzy in the mid- to late-1900s. The...
WSOC Charlotte

Ferrero buys Blue Bunny ice cream maker Wells Enterprises

Italian confectioner Ferrero said Wednesday it is acquiring Wells Enterprises, one of the largest U.S. ice cream makers, in a deal that will broaden both companies’ offerings. Wells, a 100-year-old family-owned company based in Le Mars, Iowa, makes Blue Bunny, Halo Top and other brands. It employs 4,000 people...
LE MARS, IA
WSOC Charlotte

UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup

LONDON — (AP) — Britain announced plans Friday to ease banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said the changes, which follow Britain's departure...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy