ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
humboldtsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Who’s playing where this weekend

By Ray Hamill — For the second straight week, most of the local high school teams will be in action at a variety of tournaments, including one here on the North Coast. At Arcata High, the Tigers will host their annual boys tournament, which tips off on Thursday afternoon.
ARCATA, CA
humboldtsports.com

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Redwoods, Cal Poly Humboldt women both lose

The College of the Redwoods women fell 71-66 at home to Napa Valley in basketball on Thursday afternoon. Rachel Valdez scored a team-high 16 points in the loss, as the Corsairs dropped to 4-7 on the season. Kathryce Danzuka added 14 points in the loss, while teammate Kallie Schoembachler chipped...
EUREKA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Wildcats continue to roll, top Potter Valley to go to 4-1

The Ferndale Wildcats continued to play strong defense on the way to a comfortable 76-45 win over Potter Valley in boys basketball on Monday night. The Ferndale boys held the Bearcats to just 12 first-half points and led by 33 at the break, allowing head coach Tristan Waters to give his bench players plenty of minutes in the second half.
POTTER VALLEY, CA
humboldtsports.com

BREAKING — Bell makes weight ahead of much-anticipated return

By Ray Hamill — Local MMA fighter Cass Bell has made weight for his highly-anticipated return to the cage this week. Bell is scheduled to fight Jared Scoggins in a bantamweight showdown at Bellator 289 in Connecticut on Friday. “Made weight! Thank you all so much for your support,...
ARCATA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Jacks rugby to play in national semifinal on Friday

By Ray Hamill — The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby team will play in a national semifinal on Friday, as the Jacks inch closer to a first-ever national championship in the sport. Humboldt qualified for the NCR Small Schools final four in Houston after winning the West Regional...
HUMBOLDT, IA
humboldtsports.com

Seniors lead the way as Ferndale girls get their first win

The seniors led the way on Monday night, as the Ferndale Wildcats got their first win of the season in girls basketball, beating Potter Valley 61-16. The Cats, who are now 1-1, played with just six players but dominated with all six of them contributing. Carly Çarmesin led the way...
FERNDALE, CA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
NECN

Truck Goes Off Bridge and Into River in Plymouth

A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

DA: Suspect dead after shooting three people in Fall River

FALL RIVER – Police said a 25-year-old man died by suicide after shooting three people, one fatally, Wednesday morning at a home in Fall River.There was a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident. Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter. Two women were also taken to an area hospital. Quinn said he is "optimistic" both will survive.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.No identifications have been released.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy