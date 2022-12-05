December 6, 2022 - Officials with the City of St. Petersburg’s Municipal Marina and The Woodson African American Museum of Florida are partnering for a holiday gift drive through Dec. 16. According to a release, the museum has 150 registered families in need. All donations will go to those families, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club and the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Victims Unit. The Municipal Marina at 500 1st Ave. SE. will accept donations Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Residents can also drop off gifts in the City Hall lobby at 175 5th St. N. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, email Mia.Alshabaley@stpete.org.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO