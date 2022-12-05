Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
newsnationnow.com
Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations
(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
stpetecatalyst.com
Jane Castor launches re-election campaign
December 8, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor officially launched her re-election campaign Wednesday evening in Ybor City. She emphasized her goals of enhancing infrastructure, affordable housing efforts and sustainability in the city. The city's municipal elections will be held on March 7. Prior to being elected mayor in 2019, Castor served as the Police Chief.
stpetecatalyst.com
Is the private sector key to solving the housing crisis?
As a panel of local experts recently explained, identifying what’s causing the ongoing affordable housing crisis is much easier than ascertaining or implementing solutions. However, the three local leaders did their best to relay both during a discussion Wednesday night. The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, St. Petersburg College’s Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions and Amplify Clearwater held the engagement at the SPC Bay Pines STEM Center.
‘There’s no place like Tampa’: Florida’s Tampa Bay welcomes entire town of Tampa, Kansas
From one Tampa to another, Tampa Bay is welcoming the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to experience Florida living.
floridapolitics.com
State regulators place United Property and Casualty under administrative supervision
United Property and Casualty Insurance Co. reported nearly $170M in losses last quarter. United Property and Casualty Insurance Company was placed into administrative supervision by state regulators Monday. The consent order from the Office of Insurance Regulation states the St. Petersburg company had seen at least $35 million in losses...
Protestors gather outside weapons trial of retired Tampa Green Beret accused of trespassing during Jan. 6 riot
Oath Keeper member Jeremy Brown, a retired Green Beret who was once featured on an Army Special Forces recruitment poster, went on trial in Tampa federal court Monday on weapons charges connected to a January 6 related search warrant.
police1.com
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?
Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
fox13news.com
Tampa International Airport receives 65,000 name submissions for giant flamingo sculpture
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport officials have plenty of possible names to choose from for the 21-foot flamingo sculpture – 65,000 options to be exact. The "Name the Flamingo" contest closed Tuesday, with airport officials saying they are both excited and overwhelmed at the possibilities. The floor-to-ceiling sculpture...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
fox13news.com
Nearly 100 Tampa, Kansas residents take vacation Tampa, Florida for free
TAMPA, Fla. - The name might be the same, but the two places are very different. Nearly 100 residents of the small town of Tampa, Kansas were invited to visit Tampa, Florida free of charge. "I was very surprised," said Tampa, Kansas resident Lance Diepenbrock. "At first, I thought it...
fox13news.com
Plastics company to bring more than 500 jobs, builds up Pasco County as manufacturing hub
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A plastics company will soon hire more than 500 people and grow Pasco County’s manufacturing hold in the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, Pasco Economic Development Council announced Gary Plastic Packaging Corp will move into the new North Pasco Corporate Center in Spring Hill. "This...
stpetecatalyst.com
Marina, African American Museum hosts gift drive
December 6, 2022 - Officials with the City of St. Petersburg’s Municipal Marina and The Woodson African American Museum of Florida are partnering for a holiday gift drive through Dec. 16. According to a release, the museum has 150 registered families in need. All donations will go to those families, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club and the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Victims Unit. The Municipal Marina at 500 1st Ave. SE. will accept donations Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Residents can also drop off gifts in the City Hall lobby at 175 5th St. N. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, email Mia.Alshabaley@stpete.org.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco bids adieu to tough litigator, after 20 years
She may not have been a household name around Pasco County, but Katherine “Kristi” Sims was a familiar face representing Pasco County at court hearings. During her 20 years with the Pasco County Attorney’s Office, the senior assistant county attorney litigated nearly 6,000 ordinance violations. But that’s...
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
Tampa Pride leader steps down after social media post draws outrage
A leader of Tampa Pride has resigned after facing backlash from a social media post. What's happening: Tampa Pride announced that executive board member Mark Bias, who was also the group's secretary and festival director, stepped down on Monday. The move follows outrage from members of the LGBTQ community over...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to the company's website.
stpeterising.com
Japanese-inspired Shiso Crispy food truck to open first restaurant in west St. Pete
One of Tampa Bay’s most popular food trucks will open its first brick and mortar location this coming summer. Ronicca Whaley, the owner of Shiso Crispy, has leased a 2,600-square-foot space at 924 58th Street North in the Tyrone Gardens shopping center in west St. Pete. “I’m going to...
mynews13.com
Four developers offer proposals for Tropicana Field site
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The proposals are in for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site. Mayor Ken Welch rebooted the whole process of selecting a developer after he was sworn in as mayor last year. On Monday, four new proposals were announced from developers Sugar Hill Community Partners,...
