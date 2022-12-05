ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations

(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
FLORIDA STATE
Jane Castor launches re-election campaign

December 8, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor officially launched her re-election campaign Wednesday evening in Ybor City. She emphasized her goals of enhancing infrastructure, affordable housing efforts and sustainability in the city. The city's municipal elections will be held on March 7. Prior to being elected mayor in 2019, Castor served as the Police Chief.
TAMPA, FL
Is the private sector key to solving the housing crisis?

As a panel of local experts recently explained, identifying what’s causing the ongoing affordable housing crisis is much easier than ascertaining or implementing solutions. However, the three local leaders did their best to relay both during a discussion Wednesday night. The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, St. Petersburg College’s Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions and Amplify Clearwater held the engagement at the SPC Bay Pines STEM Center.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?

Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
TAMPA, FL
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin

The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Nearly 100 Tampa, Kansas residents take vacation Tampa, Florida for free

TAMPA, Fla. - The name might be the same, but the two places are very different. Nearly 100 residents of the small town of Tampa, Kansas were invited to visit Tampa, Florida free of charge. "I was very surprised," said Tampa, Kansas resident Lance Diepenbrock. "At first, I thought it...
TAMPA, FL
Marina, African American Museum hosts gift drive

December 6, 2022 - Officials with the City of St. Petersburg’s Municipal Marina and The Woodson African American Museum of Florida are partnering for a holiday gift drive through Dec. 16. According to a release, the museum has 150 registered families in need. All donations will go to those families, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club and the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Victims Unit. The Municipal Marina at 500 1st Ave. SE. will accept donations Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Residents can also drop off gifts in the City Hall lobby at 175 5th St. N. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, email Mia.Alshabaley@stpete.org.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Pasco bids adieu to tough litigator, after 20 years

She may not have been a household name around Pasco County, but Katherine “Kristi” Sims was a familiar face representing Pasco County at court hearings. During her 20 years with the Pasco County Attorney’s Office, the senior assistant county attorney litigated nearly 6,000 ordinance violations. But that’s...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Pride leader steps down after social media post draws outrage

A leader of Tampa Pride has resigned after facing backlash from a social media post. What's happening: Tampa Pride announced that executive board member Mark Bias, who was also the group's secretary and festival director, stepped down on Monday. The move follows outrage from members of the LGBTQ community over...
TAMPA, FL
Four developers offer proposals for Tropicana Field site

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The proposals are in for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site. Mayor Ken Welch rebooted the whole process of selecting a developer after he was sworn in as mayor last year. On Monday, four new proposals were announced from developers Sugar Hill Community Partners,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

