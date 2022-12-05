Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Bird flu found in two more Iowa turkey flocks
A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday. The affected flocks were about 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County and about 40,000 in Sac County, IDALS...
voiceofalexandria.com
Economist says falling gas prices could foreshadow tough economic times
(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we're seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply -- or indicate the onset of a recession. He says he thinks it's the latter.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly disclosed FEC records shed light on Ernst ‘dark money’ case
Newly disclosed records detail the precise election-law violations the FEC's general counsel believed were committed in connection with Sen. Joni Ernst's 2020 campaign. Sen. Ernst is seen here speaking on the Senate floor on Jan. 11, 2022. (Screen shot from Senate video) A central Iowa group that allegedly spent close...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Comments / 0