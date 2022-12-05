Read full article on original website
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Idris Elba Shines in Studded Suit & Glossy Shoes at FN Achievement Awards With Wife Sabrina Elba
Idris Elba presented the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Christian Louboutin tonight at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The accomplished actor gleefully embraced the honoree upon acceptance in a sharp black suit and dress shoes. Elba attended with his wife Sabrina Elba. Notably, the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with Louboutin in 2021. Suiting up, Elba’s look consisted of a black blazer lined with silver studs down the lapels, on the pockets, and down the sides of his wide-legged trousers. Underneath the blazer, Elba layered on a black button up and fastened on a...
Emily Ratajkowski’s Vintage Party Dress Is a Resurgent Noughties Favorite
Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect match for vintage Roberto Cavalli. Back in the noughties, the designer specialized in fun-loving, flesh-baring party dresses—and Emily just wore one from the fall 2004 collection to a festive event. Sourced from Brooklyn-based vintage collector Marie Laboucarié of Nina Gabbana Vintage—who has an eye...
Essence
Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl
Let's talk about how she’s been serving looks left and right. Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
Lily Collins Takes Off Her Shoes in Dramatic Tulle Dress for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins posed glamorously in a Giambattista Valli gown for the poster of the third season of “Emily in Paris.” The actress will return to her star role as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series which will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 21. The “Mirror Mirror” actress wore a light pink sleeveless dress. The tulle ensemble had a neckline covered in ruffles with a high-low skirt that was decorated the same way. The gown is from the designer’s fall 2021 Couture collection. Collins opted for gold jewelry with a pair of dangle earrings, an assortment of dainty rings and...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Gabrielle Union Channels the ‘1920s in Fringe Dress & Velvet Pumps for ‘Ain’t No Mo’ on Broadway With Dwayne Wade
Gabrielle Union took a vintage approach to fashion as she arrived with Dwayne Wade for the opening night of “Ain’t No Mo” on Broadway last night in New York. The “Bring It On” actress wore a sparkling Giorgio Armani black gown that featured a straight neckline and satin straps. The skirt of the embellished dress was decorated with a striped fringe look, channeling the fringe dress trend of the 1920s. She paired the gown with sparkling black leather tights, adding a modern touch to the outfit. To accessorize, Union added sparkling details to the look with diamond dangle earrings and a wide...
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Chrishell Stause Shimmers in Sequined See-Through LaQuan Smith Dress & Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Chrishell Stause glistened in golden and neutral hues on the red carpet on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The “Selling Sunset” star, who is in the running for the Choice Reality Star of the Year Award, arrived in a semi-sheer LaQuan Smith dress from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Engulfed in gems from top to bottom, the dress had ruched detailing along its turtleneck silhouette and slinky sleeve cuffs. Given the looks see-through aesthetic, she paired the dress with a nude spaghetti-strapped leotard. The opulent theme continued with her seemingly ombre-glazed manicure and tassel drop earrings....
Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’
Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James. Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below...
From Gucci to Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered on Drama
It was the night before the British Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flatters Her Baby Bump in Crystal Mesh Dress & Wrapped Stilettos at People’s Choice Awards 2022
“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa gave maternity style a glamorous makeover at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, Heather posed with her husband Tarik El Moussa in a dramatic mesh gown atop a black bandeau and lingerie. Heather’s ensemble was crafted from thin black mesh, featuring long sleeves and a floor-length hem with a dynamic thigh-high slit. Giving her see-through piece a glamorous twist were allover crystals, allowing her to sparkle from head to toe. She completed her ensemble with rectangular sapphire and diamond drop earrings for an elegant...
Billy Porter Commands Attention In Distressed Ruffles & Popped Collar With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance as he arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. Although the actor was not nominated for any awards, Porter presented the Music Icon Award to Shania Twain. The “American Horror Story” actor opted for a monochrome look for the night with a long, black ruffled top that featured a distressed popped collar and three-quarter sleeves. He added a black leather belt around his waist. The actor paired the look with a pair of black wide-leg pants. Porter opted for silver-toned accessories with a diamond statement necklace that matched his sparkling...
