It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).

16 HOURS AGO