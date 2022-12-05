Read full article on original website
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
mynews13.com
Central Florida officials say partnership will improve search for missing people
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Senior Resource Alliance announced a partnership to improve searches for missing people. The partnership comes after three people missing in Central Florida were found dead in the last month. Axel Caballero, 3, was found dead...
A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach
Volunteers get a closer look at the shipwreckPhoto bySt. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. Erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed the wreck at Daytona Beach. Archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.
CNET
Researchers Explain Mysterious Structure Found on Beach After Hurricane
A piece of the past has returned to haunt a Florida beach after a mysterious object made of wood and metal emerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in November. Initial speculation suggested it might be part of an old pier or perhaps a shipwreck. Now researchers say it's likely the remains of a cargo ship from the 1800s.
mynews13.com
Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting teenage girl
ORLANDO, Fla. — According to police, an Orlando youth mentor has been arrested after a teenage girl accused him of molesting her in late November. Orlando Police arrested DeMarcus Womack, 31, on Tuesday night. According to an emergency arrest warrant, Womack is accused of meeting up with a 17-year-old...
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found
Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
mynews13.com
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Head-on car collision leading to one person dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, two cars struck each other and one driver was pronounced dead. Two vehicles were traveling south on US 17 while a third vehicle was traveling north in the same area. Florida High Patrol says, for an unknown reason, one of the vehicles...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave
Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
Winter Park police search for 12-year-old girl reported missing for more than a week
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police in Winter Park are asking for help to find a missing child. Officials said 12-year-old Chyanne Finley disappeared on Nov. 26. Police said Finley is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Suspect who fired BB gun at car going over the Granada bridge sought
9:22 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Fraud. Police responded to a local fast food restaurant after receiving a report that an individual tried to pay with a fake $50 bill. Once the reporting officer arrived, the manager told her that two men entered the...
mynews13.com
Winter Springs man convicted on 4 charges in connection with Jan. 6 attack on U.S Capitol
WASHINGTON — A Winter Springs man charged with four federal misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol was found guilty of all charges Thursday. What You Need To Know. John Nassif found guilty in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the...
