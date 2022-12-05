ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting teenage girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to police, an Orlando youth mentor has been arrested after a teenage girl accused him of molesting her in late November. Orlando Police arrested DeMarcus Womack, 31, on Tuesday night. According to an emergency arrest warrant, Womack is accused of meeting up with a 17-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found

Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave

Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy