Scioto County, OH

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Pike County, Ohio

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed early Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Pike County, Ohio. Timothy Barnhart, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle along State Route 104 south of Waverly, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wayne County deputies: Two arrests made following drug investigations

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Wayne County report drug investigations have led to two arrests. Andy “A.J.” Maynard, of Prichard was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, altering pseudoephedrine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a social media post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Students and staff at Huntington High School react to fraudulent shooting call

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed Huntington High School Wednesday morning following a false shooting call. Cabell County was among a dozen counties in the state to receive a fraudulent call. School officials report about one quarter of Huntington High School's 1,600 students went home early.
Students break ground on a new Davis Creek Elementary School

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An old and outdated Cabell County elementary school that is prone to flooding is being replaced. School leaders and students broke ground Tuesday on the new Davis Creek Elementary School. The cost of the new school is $18 million. It's one of four new...

