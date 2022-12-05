Read full article on original website
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Pike County, Ohio
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed early Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Pike County, Ohio. Timothy Barnhart, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle along State Route 104 south of Waverly, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ohio State Police: Driver killed after striking dump truck in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WCHS) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Athens County, Ohio. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville died after his vehicle struck the back of a dump truck Thursday while traveling westbound on Route 50 near River Road in Athens, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Wayne County deputies: Two arrests made following drug investigations
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Wayne County report drug investigations have led to two arrests. Andy “A.J.” Maynard, of Prichard was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, altering pseudoephedrine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a social media post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials: Former Ohio sheriff's office employee pleads guilty to stealing license fees
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A former employee in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees paid by those seeking concealed handgun licenses, state officials said. Cheryl Brady pleaded guilty on Friday in Jackson County Common Pleas Court to...
Mason prosecutor says habitual offender charges filed against man convicted in death case
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said it has charged a man convicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge with being a habitual offender under the state’s recidivist statute. Anthony Yester was previously convicted of burglary in 2012 before he was convicted of voluntary...
Man who killed woman whose dismembered body found in river sentenced to life without mercy
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County’s prosecutor said a man convicted in the murder of a Huntington woman whose body was found dismembered in the Guyandotte River was sentenced to life without mercy. Argie Jeffers, 78, was sentenced to prison Tuesday, Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers said.
Students and staff at Huntington High School react to fraudulent shooting call
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed Huntington High School Wednesday morning following a false shooting call. Cabell County was among a dozen counties in the state to receive a fraudulent call. School officials report about one quarter of Huntington High School's 1,600 students went home early.
Students break ground on a new Davis Creek Elementary School
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An old and outdated Cabell County elementary school that is prone to flooding is being replaced. School leaders and students broke ground Tuesday on the new Davis Creek Elementary School. The cost of the new school is $18 million. It's one of four new...
