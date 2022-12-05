Read full article on original website
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Four of the Top 15 Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US are in Texas
I've got friends who just don't go on vacation anymore because they don't trust their pets with anyone else, does that sound familiar? Out pets our important, a big part of our family too. Well, some good news here, turns out Dallas, TX is an extremely pet-friendly city, but not quite as much as one other Texas city.
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
Trees For Troops Is Giving Free Christmas Trees To Fort Hood, TX Soldiers This Weekend
FORT HOOD, Texas — If you're like me and haven't had the time to hit up the tree farms, or you just don't have the money to spring for a real Christmas tree this year, Trees For Troops has you covered. WHEN TO COME GET YOUR TREE. Trees For...
Love Apple Cider? Here’s the Best Recipe to Try in Central Texas
I know I told Central Texas sometime last week that I wasn’t going to do any more articles about Christmas recipes. Well, I guess I lied! I love the holidays and I have a cookbook filled with holiday treats that my friends and neighbors need to know about. I was never a child that was really into hot cocoa. It was just a little too rich for me, but my mother would make the best apple cider recipe that you ever had in your life and I just knew I had to pass this on to you.
