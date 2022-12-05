Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Shoyu chicken is a Hawaiian plate lunch staple characteristic of Hawaii’s unique and diverse cultural make-up. Due to the island chain’s location almost midway between the West Coast of the United States and East Asia, Hawaii’s food culture is heavily influenced by Asian cuisines, particularly those of Korea, China, Japan, and the Philippines.

HAWAII STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO