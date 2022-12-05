On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.

WHITE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO