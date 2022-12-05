Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 100 block West Church Street, Leesburg. Pardee A. Gunter reported the theft of chainsaws. Value: $400. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 13900 block North East Wawasee Drive, Syracuse. Bradley N. Bobeck reported burglary.
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
WNDU
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV on Thursday morning in Elkhart County. Police say a Dodge Durango was heading south on County Road 19 just north of County Road 38 around 4:20 a.m. when a pedestrian, identified as Tiffany Jo Messner, crossed eastbound from the west edge of the roadway and into the path of the Durango.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Warsaw Arrested After Stealing Vehicle
WARSAW — Two people from Warsaw were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Claypool area. Corey Allen Brunson, 42, 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft, both level 6 felonies; sentence enhancement possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Apartment Fire In Downtown Warsaw Quickly Extinguished
WARSAW — An apartment fire in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by multiple departments. At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a second-story apartment fire at 211 E. Center St., Warsaw. The property is owned by Lemler Land Holdings LLC, Silver Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Four Injured After Vehicle Accident Involving Horse-Drawn Wagon In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — Four people were injured after a vehicle accident involving a horse-drawn wagon near Nappanee. At 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on North SR 19, south of West CR 1100N, Nappanee. A silver 2008 Dodge...
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police searching for endangered elderly man near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a tan baseball cap, according to troopers.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Shooting Firearm To Get Man’s Attention
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm in a residence to get a man’s attention. Melissa L. Estep, 58, 3687 S. Country Club Road, Warsaw, is charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Nov....
State police bust thieves who stole mail from Lafayette to Michigan
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man and woman are accused of stealing mail from more than 125 people across the state of Indiana and into Michigan, the Indiana State Police said. Sean Stoeckinger, 28, and Taylorann O’Banion, 28, face misdemeanor charges of theft and false informing. The pair is also being charged with neglect […]
inkfreenews.com
Thomas Enters Plea Agreement In Elkhart County Barn Fires
ELKHART COUNTY — Sherry L. Thomas, 556 W. Market St., Nappanee, entered a plea of guilty in Elkhart Superior Court 2 Monday, Dec. 5. She will be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023. The plea agreement, conditionally accepted by the court, calls for all but one of the charges against Thomas be dropped. The only charge remaining is count VIII, arson, a level 4 felony. Additionally a charge of domestic battery will also be dismissed. The agreement calls for any executed time to served on community corrections through Michiana Community Corrections. All other terms are at the court’s discretion.
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Faye Whitaker
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, 78, Warsaw, died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel (Hitchcock) Blair and Harlan Blair Jr. Bonnie was married on Dec. 20, 1964, to Jo Ed Hurd; they shared 38 years of marriage together before he died Feb. 4, 2003. Bonnie was blessed to share her life again with someone special and married Grover T. Whitaker on Aug. 7, 2009. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2012.
inkfreenews.com
Donella Jane Emmons
Donella Jane (Funk) Emmons, 80, LaPaz, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home in LaPaz. Donella was born Sept. 22, 1942. Donella married Lowell “Butch” Emmons on Sept. 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Donella is survived by her three children, DeAnna Emmons, West Chester, Ohio,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Receive Further Training On C.A.R.E.S. Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Police Department has received further training on the county’s Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services program. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory EMS Chief Chris Fancil addressed questions regarding the C.A.R.E.S. program during a Dec. 6 WWFT board meeting. Fancil said C.A.R.E.S. representatives provided two training sessions to WPD officers on Monday, Dec. 5.
Comments / 0