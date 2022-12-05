Read full article on original website
Patricia Piccinini: “A Tangled Path Sustains Us” Exhibit (Dec. 22-Jan. 28)
10 December 2022 – 28 January 2023; Tu, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am-5:30pm; Thur 11am-7pm; Opening reception Dec 10, 3-5pm Simultaneously captivating and discomforting, Patricia Piccinini’s sculptures, films, and environments confront viewers with possible ecological and genetic consequences of the way we live. In her third solo exhibition at Hosfelt Gallery, the Australian artist creates a life-size diorama of a forest from recycled scrap wood and paper. The viewer enters an immersive space, inhabited by mutated beings that Piccinini imagines have evolved to survive the existential threats of human impact – raising questions about how we treat other species, other humans, and the planet we cohabitate.
Caught in the Act Cabaret: A Holiday Extravaganza (SF)
Caught in the Act Cabaret: a Holiday Extravaganza at the Great Star Theater in SF Chinatown. Bringing you the best performers in the bay area for an extraordinary experience that you won’t soon forget including Sgt. Die Wies, Pearl E. Gates, Red Bettie, Emma Peel, Geulah Finman, Jazzabelle, and DJ DaDa. Hosted by Trixie Fou Laurant and Juicy D. Light.
The Box Shop December Open Studios (SF)
Come visit The Box Shop for our December Open Studios!. The Box Shop is a collaborative maskerspace and studios focused on metal and industrial arts. During Open Studios, we open up for the public to get to know the space, the art, and the artists that make up The Box Shop community!
“Octopuses Have Zero Bones” Book Reading + Activities (SF)
Octopuses Have Zero Bones: Book Reading and Activities. Note: Free with museum admission-and it’s always free for Daytime members. Just bring your membership card and ID. Do you wonder how many bones an octopus has? How many miles a trip to the moon and back is? How many leaves are on an oak tree? And what happens when you keep placing zeroes at the end of numbers?
“Resonance in Light 2” Light Art Opening Party (SF)
Intimate Viewings: Wednesday- Sunday, December 14th- February 17th. Heron Arts is pleased to present the second iteration of Resonance in Light with new and returning artists. Resonance in Light is exploration of sound and light through The Gamelatron Project by Aaron Taylor Kuffner and artists JoeJoe Martin, and John Taylor who are returning artists. We are excited to announce new additions to the Resonance in Light project with artist collaborative HYBYCOZO, and Mark Slee.
de Young Museum Free Day (First Tuesdays)
De Young Museum Free Day (First Tuesdays) Located in beautiful Golden Gate Park, the de Young Museum is a landmark art museum founded in 1895. Your visit includes a whirlwind trip around the world as the museum’s collections feature priceless treasures and works of arts from the 17th through the 20th centuries from the Americas, textile arts, and art of Africa and Oceania.
“A Gateway into the Desert” Egyptology Lecture (Berkeley)
The American Research Center in Egypt, Northern California Chapter, and the Near Eastern Studies Department, University of California, Berkeley, invite you to attend a lecture by Dr. Aleksandra Ksiezak, University of Toronto, CSU San Bernardino:. “A Gateway into the Desert: History, Exploration, and Cyclical Rediscovery of Wadi Tumilat”. Sunday, December...
Smart & Final Extra: Grocery Warehouse Grand Opening w/ Free Branded Tote Bag (San Jose)
Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, is expanding its presence in Santa Clara County with the opening of a new Smart & Final Extra! in San Jose on December 14. Located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, the new 39,000 square foot Smart & Final Extra! will offer customers a vast selection of both household and club-sized products, all available without a membership fee.
Annual “Posada Navideña” Celebration by Calidanza Dance Company (Santa Rosa)
Calidanza Dance Company welcomes families and community members to celebrate Christmastime together at the annual Posada Navideña. This special evening with the Calidanza dancers and musicians features the vibrant dance, music, and songs of Mexico. For the past two years, Calidanza partnered with LBC to bring the Posada show virtually to your home. This year, join Artistic Director Steven Valencia and the Company in person at the theater for a joyful, tradition-filled night of lively dance, colorful costumes, and festive music. It’s the perfect start to the holiday season!
Holiday Wreathmaking Workshop (San Jose)
Holiday season is here! An exciting time of the year for gathering with friends and family to make memories to carry us into the New Year. Join us for wreath making with Briar’s Briars Floral Design, where you will be guided through the process of making your own personalized wreath using locally sourced evergreen, and your choice of of ribbon, dried florals, and other locally sourced elements.
Free NA Red Wine + Pizza Party from Boisson & Surely Wines (SF)
To celebrate the launch of Surely’s new NA bubbly red wine, which pairs perfectly with pizza, and to kick off the free-spirited holiday season, Boisson and Surely are hosting the ultimate pizza party, just without the hangover. Where: Boisson, San Francisco – 333 Hayes Street, Hayes Valley. Date:...
“Work, Pray, Code” Book Talk + Author Q&A (SF)
Join Calvary and Book Passage for an evening with Carolyn Chen, author of WORK, PRAY, CODE. Sociologist Carolyn Chen explores how tech companies are bringing religion into the workplace in ways that are replacing traditional places of worship, blurring the line between work and religion in her new book WORK PRAY CODE: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley.
Holiday Mindful Makers Market: Shop for a Cause (SF)
Are you looking to support local Mindful Makers this holiday season? Would you like to conveniently shop for unique, handmade, and wellness gifts for your loved ones?. Join us at the Healers Edition *Holiday | Mindful Makers Market* event on Sunday, December 11th at Radian Gallery in San Francisco!. Mindful...
World Cup Viewing Party: England vs France + 10% Off Food & Drinks at Underdogs Cantina (SF)
World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it’s a quarterfinal After both countries cruised to victory in the last 16 on Sunday, England and tournament holders France will face off in a heavyweight World Cup quarter-final this Saturday. Join your...
“Porcelain” A Free Staged Reading at Theatre Rhinoceros (SF)
Written by acclaimed Singaporean-born playwright and director Chay Yew (‘A Language of their Own’, ‘Wonderland’), ‘Porcelain’ is an examination of a young man’s crime of passion. Triply scorned — as an Asian, a homosexual, and now a murderer — 19-year-old John Lee has confessed to shooting his lover in a public lavatory in London. The play dissects the crime through a prism of conflicting voices: newscasts, flashbacks, and John’s own recollections to a prison psychiatrist.
City Folx Fun-raiser Drag Show (SF)
A night of drag and comedy in celebration of the development of Season 2 of local Bay Area queer comedy web series, City Folx! Starring drag performers VERA! and Jota Mercury. City Folx features Raq and Cin, two broke roommates who are on the verge of being evicted from their San Francisco apartment.
Santa Visits Oakland Zoo to Pass Out Presents to Animals
In adorable news, Santa visited the Oakland Zoo to treat the animals to some holiday presents. Santa zipped around the Zoo on a festively decorated golf cart with a giant sack of presents he delivered to all the animals on the “nice” list. Watch the elephants, tigers and more unwrap and dig into their holiday presents in this cute video.
SF’s “Dumb & Dumbest” Christmas Sky Party Extravaganza (2022)
Don’t miss out on this super dumb Christmas party extravaganza! Hosted in Aspen (the Monarch Gardens Magic Christmas tree lot) There will be hot cocoa cider and other fun drinks. Shaggy the Dog Van, Ice Skating rink ant lot of other surprises. Dumb & Dumber Costume contest with sweet prizes!!! Djs: Surprise Guest – Brunch Life – Fuzzy – Chill Bill – Laser Beahm (More TBD)
“Christmas Postcards” Choral Concert (SF)
Music from 6 continents and 500 years! Led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, SF Choral Artists celebrates the season with music from Peru, Kenya, Latvia, Australia, and Korea among others: sweet and spicy, dreamy and driving, introspective and celebratory. Other highlights include beloved works of Sweelinck and Vaughan Williams, four world premieres (including Composer-in-Residence Samuel C. Nedel , and Composer-Not-in-Residence Caroline Mallonee) and works by Bay Area favorites Roger Nixon and Henry Mollicone, in whose memory the program is dedicated.
Doga at Pup Plaza (San Jose)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Your Doga instructor will guide you and your pup through a 60-minute yoga practice and provide moments throughout the class for you to bond, reward, and breathe with your dog. You will be encouraged to share your energy with your dog and explore...
