Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Shares His Holiday Plans After Wife Caroline Got Hip Surgery (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan's holiday plans usually include a trip to the ski slopes, but with his wife, Caroline, on the mend following hip surgery, the country superstar's plans will look a little different this year. The "Play It Again" crooner spoke to ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet for the...
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
Dolly Parton Is Opening a Museum and a ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville
Even at 76 years old, Dolly Parton never seems to slow down. From music to movies, philanthropic efforts and even her own theme park, there is very little the country veteran hasn't done. Now, she has her eyes set on establishing a few brick and mortars in Nashville. "I'm going...
Watch the Trailer for Tanya Tucker’s New Movie ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker is showing off her acting skills in the new trailer for her upcoming holiday film, A Nashville Country Christmas. Directed by Ashley Williams, the upcoming movie finds Tucker taking on the role of a fictional country music superstar seeking refuge from her career's stress. When she heads to her grandmother's farm in Tennessee, she encounters an important figure from her past who shakes up her plans in a major way.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
iheart.com
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Share Sweet Birthday Tributes To Youngest Daughter
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating their youngest daughter on her 21st birthday on Tuesday (December 6). The country superstars shared their sweet tributes to Audrey McGraw on their social media channels. “Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!” Tim captioned a reel on Instagram, set to his heartfelt early...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings + Charlie Worsham Hit a ‘High Note’ on New Collaboration [Watch]
Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar. Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country...
Toby Keith Hopes to Get Back to Performing After ‘Debilitating’ Cancer Battle
In his first interview since he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June, Toby Keith took a measured, but optimistic, long view of his future and eventual return to the road. "I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape," the singer explains to CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan. "I...
Late Country Music Legend John Prine's Nashville Mansion Listed for $5 Million — See Inside
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died in 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 John Prine's Nashville mansion has hit the market nearly two years after the country legend's death. The home of the late musician, who died at age 73 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19, is listed for $4.95 million with Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty. The 7,272-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths sits on a two-acre plot that features a four-car garage and a pool area complete with...
‘The Voice': Soul Singer Kim Cruse Slays a Willie Nelson Classic [Watch]
Kim Cruse has not previously delved into the country genre during her run on Season 22 of The Voice. But that all changed on Monday night (Nov. 21), when she competed for a chance to enter the coveted Top 10. The Texas-born powerhouse, who belongs to Team Legend, delivered an...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party
Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Delivers Awards Show-Worthy Top 10 Performance of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ [Watch]
Morgan Myles has maintained her place as a front-runner on Season 22 of The Voice since her blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which led to a four-chair-turn and a block on one of the coaches. And, on Monday night (Nov. 28), she reminded viewers why she is still standing as a finalist in the Top 10.
Granger Smith Drops Surprise Album, ‘Moonrise,’ Doubling as Soundtrack for His New Movie
Granger Smith surprised fans on Friday (Nov. 18) with the release of a 12-track album called Moonrise. Smith said he "didn't expect" to release an album this year, but the opportunity to write and record the project came alongside the chance to star in a movie, also called Moonrise. Smith...
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
