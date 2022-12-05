ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
The Boot

Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series

Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Boot

Watch the Trailer for Tanya Tucker’s New Movie ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’

Tanya Tucker is showing off her acting skills in the new trailer for her upcoming holiday film, A Nashville Country Christmas. Directed by Ashley Williams, the upcoming movie finds Tucker taking on the role of a fictional country music superstar seeking refuge from her career's stress. When she heads to her grandmother's farm in Tennessee, she encounters an important figure from her past who shakes up her plans in a major way.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
iheart.com

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Share Sweet Birthday Tributes To Youngest Daughter

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating their youngest daughter on her 21st birthday on Tuesday (December 6). The country superstars shared their sweet tributes to Audrey McGraw on their social media channels. “Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!” Tim captioned a reel on Instagram, set to his heartfelt early...
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
People

Late Country Music Legend John Prine's Nashville Mansion Listed for $5 Million — See Inside

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died in 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 John Prine's Nashville mansion has hit the market nearly two years after the country legend's death. The home of the late musician, who died at age 73 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19, is listed for $4.95 million with Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty. The 7,272-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths sits on a two-acre plot that features a four-car garage and a pool area complete with...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
The Boot

Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’

Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
The Boot

The Boot

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy