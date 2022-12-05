Read full article on original website
Related
Gerrit Cole’s dips are a nine-figure Yankees issue — now it could be the same for Aaron Judge
Three years ago, during an offseason in which Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear he intended to spend in free agency, the winter meetings were at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego. The Yankees came away from those meetings with a nine-year, $324 million contract for Gerrit Cole, the top pitcher on the market. This week, with the winter meetings right back at the same hotel, Steinbrenner had a similar — and even more clear — focus on Aaron Judge. And it ended in the same fashion, with Steinbrenner bumping an existing offer up by a year at the...
Idaho8.com
Jacob deGrom sees Rangers’ vision for future, not past
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sees the vision of what the Texas Rangers want to do, not their streak of six consecutive losing seasons. DeGrom says the Rangers made him feel like they really wanted him and they they have the same vision he does to win year in and year out. Texas introduced the 34-year-old right-hander on Thursday. He agreed last week to a $185 million, five-year contract after spending the first nine years of his career with the New York Mets. The Rangers committed a half-billion dollars to middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason, then went 68-94.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Comments / 0