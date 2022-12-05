Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
bestofswla.com
LSU: From Chumps To Champs
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
NOLA.com
For St. Charles to win another state championship, it must face an LSU coach’s son who plays quarterback
Reigning state champion St. Charles will face a title-winning quarterback from another state when the second-seeded Comets go against No. 4 Dunham in the Division III select state championship set for 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Caesars Superdome. Dunham quarterback Jackson House, whose father is LSU defensive coordinator Matt House,...
4 LSU Tigers Named to College Football News Freshman All-America Team
While many LSU fans may be disappointed by the way the football team finished, losing its last two games, there is no denying the future is bright in Baton Rouge. The proof may be in this right here: Four LSU Tigers have been named to the Freshman All-America Team by College Football News.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Field set for EBR's Red Stick Invitational basketball tourney, more notes
With 39 games to be played over three days at three school sites, the Red Stick Invitational basketball tournament is an ambitious projects taken on by East Baton Rouge schools. The tournament set for Dec. 19-21 at Liberty, Scotlandville and Istrouma will feature boys and girls games. A girls teams...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sees edge rusher enter transfer portal after 4 seasons, per report
LSU edge rusher Desmond Little has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Brody Miller of The Athletic. A player who was commended for his improvement this offseason by head coach Brian Kelly, it’s expected that Little will be highly sought after by teams looking to improve their pass rush and add some speed at the position.
theadvocate.com
LSU recruiting: How the Tigers are approaching transfer portal and early signing period
Exit meetings took place at LSU over the last couple of days to help players make decisions about their futures. While some assistants hit the recruiting trail, coach Brian Kelly led discussions with draft-eligible players and potential transfers to determine their next steps. It’s a busy time around the program....
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award
Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
brproud.com
Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
Georgia’s QB Was A Louisiana Ragin Cajun For About 12 Hours
He's the defending National Champion quarterback, he's leading the #1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, he's a former walk-on player...and in a weird way, he's a former UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajun. We're talking about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Yeah, that Stetson Bennett, the guy who might win back-to-back...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans basketball coach announces resignation
Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox is setting another trend, this time in the world of fashion. In an announcement posted on social media, the band says it has teamed up with the premium athletic brand, Starter, to launch its brand new HBCU series for 2023.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana
Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
