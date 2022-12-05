ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bestofswla.com

LSU: From Chumps To Champs

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sees edge rusher enter transfer portal after 4 seasons, per report

LSU edge rusher Desmond Little has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Brody Miller of The Athletic. A player who was commended for his improvement this offseason by head coach Brian Kelly, it’s expected that Little will be highly sought after by teams looking to improve their pass rush and add some speed at the position.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award

Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Georgia’s QB Was A Louisiana Ragin Cajun For About 12 Hours

He's the defending National Champion quarterback, he's leading the #1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, he's a former walk-on player...and in a weird way, he's a former UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajun. We're talking about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Yeah, that Stetson Bennett, the guy who might win back-to-back...
LAFAYETTE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
RACELAND, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana

Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
