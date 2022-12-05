Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming
A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
losalamosreporter.com
DOT To Hold Virtual Public Involvement Meeting Dec. 14 On Alignment Study Of US 84/285
DOT will hold a virtual meeting Dec. 14 to discuss the alignment study for NM 68 and US 84/285. Map Courtesy DOT. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, invites you to attend the virtual public involvement meeting for the N.M. 68 and U.S. 84/285 Alignment Study. The U.S. 84/285 portion of the study lies within the City of Española and begins just north of Upper San Pedro Road and extends to the east abutment of the Rio Grande River Bridge. The NM 68 portion of the study begins at the intersection of US84/285, progresses north through Española, and ends just north of Po’Pay Avenue on the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo.
losalamosreporter.com
N3B Los Alamos Seeks Next Generation Of Employees For Environmental Cleanup At LANL
Rebecca Trujillo recently joined N3B Los Alamos as a field execution technical lead after attending an N3B job fair at Northern New Mexico College. She represents DOE Environmental Management’s sought-after next generation of employees to continue its environmental cleanup mission across the DOE complex. Photo Courtesy N3B. N3B NEWS...
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless
Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
losalamosreporter.com
RE/MAX First To Collect Donations For LA Cares From Dec. 1-22
RE/MAX First has announced a holiday partnership with local nonprofit organization LA Cares. The real estate brokerage will serve as a collection site for donations of canned and non-perishable foods, which LA Cares will then distribute to Los Alamos residents experiencing food insecurity. For every item collected, RE/MAX First will donate $1 to LA Cares, up to $1,000.
KRQE News 13
FBI Citizen Academy invites community to join their next session
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI’s Albuquerque branch is giving community leaders in the city an inside look at the FBI. The Citizens Academy is an eight-session program open to New Mexico’s business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program will be held at the FBI field...
caringmagazine.org
When a New Mexico pueblo was without water for weeks, The Salvation Army stepped in
Santa Fe (New Mexico) Corps Officer Lt. Ismael Gutierrez got a call in early November. On the other end, a man from the government said a nearby Native American settlement, Pueblo of Acoma, had been out of water for a week after its wells had failed, and that they were in desperate need of food. He asked if The Salvation Army could provide food boxes for seniors there for a week. Gutierrez said “yes.”
sandovalsignpost.com
Rebuilders in Bernalillo Strive to Keep People in Their Homes
Carolyn Ruiz’s mother was only 80 when she moved into Ruiz’s Bernalillo home, a house that already needed a lot of work. Seven years later, her mother’s can still get around. And Ruiz, after working much of her life, is on a fixed income and had been unable to refinance the house since the deed included her ex-husband’s name long after the divorce.
Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
Rio Grande Sun
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
Funds will help Albuquerque company reduce emissions
The state said funds will help reduce emissions that have led to smog and lower air quality.
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
KRQE News 13
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
Phys.org
How the current Southwestern North American megadrought is affecting Earth's upper atmosphere
New research, based on two decades' worth of data, shows that in the ten years after its onset in 2000, the Southwestern North American (SWNA) megadrought caused a 30% change in gravity wave activity in Earth's upper atmosphere. More than 30 years ago, Chester Gardner of UIUC's Department of Electrical...
KRQE News 13
Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast
Clovis juveniles reportedly robbed 2 Allsup’s stores. Clovis police said juveniles robbed two Allsup's stores. One is even accused of attacking a clerk early Thursday morning. Police release info about officer-involved shooting …. More information has been revealed about a police shooting in Española last month. Police said it...
losalamosreporter.com
Elks Lodge Gives Back To Community With Check For $3,000 Presented To LA Cares
The Los Alamos Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2083 has presented LA Cares, a local food pantry, with a check for $3000 to aid in hunger relief for local households. LA Cares currently supports 80 families on a monthly basis. Funds were obtained through a grant made possible by the Elks National Foundation, a 501c(3) entity, and the philanthropic endeavors of the local lodge. LA Cares is currently in need of volunteers for home delivery of goods the second Friday of the Month, beginning in January from 9:30 to 12:00ish. Those interested should contact Diane Noveroske at (505) 412-2936, have a reliable vehicle with good storage space, and are encouraged to work in pairs. Pictured, left to right, are LA Cares board member Beth Riker, President Lyn Haval, and local lodge, Elks National Foundation Fundraising Chairman Ben Bouman. Courtesy photo.
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
KRQE News 13
California man arrested for pointing gun at Albuquerque casino guests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a California man Monday after he was caught on video pointing a gun at people inside the Albuquerque Downs Casino. A city transit employee told police Deandre Davis was on a city bus when he was punched in the face by another passenger.
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
One woman has discovered a major loophole in City of Albuquerque parking tickets.
Comments / 0