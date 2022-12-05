The Los Alamos Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2083 has presented LA Cares, a local food pantry, with a check for $3000 to aid in hunger relief for local households. LA Cares currently supports 80 families on a monthly basis. Funds were obtained through a grant made possible by the Elks National Foundation, a 501c(3) entity, and the philanthropic endeavors of the local lodge. LA Cares is currently in need of volunteers for home delivery of goods the second Friday of the Month, beginning in January from 9:30 to 12:00ish. Those interested should contact Diane Noveroske at (505) 412-2936, have a reliable vehicle with good storage space, and are encouraged to work in pairs. Pictured, left to right, are LA Cares board member Beth Riker, President Lyn Haval, and local lodge, Elks National Foundation Fundraising Chairman Ben Bouman. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO