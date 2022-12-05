Brian Kelly gives update on redshirting freshmen

Quency Wiggins and Jaelyn Davis-Robinson were critical pieces of Brian Kelly’s first signing class.

Wiggins was one of the top defensive line recruits in the country, and Davis-Robinson, a cornerback, filled a position of significant need. Neither saw much action with both maintaining redshirts.

Kelly said the extra practices that come with a bowl game will be a good experience for the young guys. It’s not discussed much among fans, but coaches revel in these bowl practice periods.

After the regular season, veterans need some rest, and staffs have an opportunity to evaluate how the younger guys developed over the year. freshmen and sophomores can get a head-start on the 2023 position battles.

LSU will need Wiggins and Davis-Robinson to develop. The Tigers are set to lose a lot of production at defensive end and cornerback.

LSU’s 2022 high school class was small. Kelly didn’t have much time to recruit before signing day and much of that effort had to be spent on the transfer portal.

That makes it even more important that the guys LSU did sign, like Wiggins and Davis-Robinson, work out.

