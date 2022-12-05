DOT will hold a virtual meeting Dec. 14 to discuss the alignment study for NM 68 and US 84/285. Map Courtesy DOT. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, invites you to attend the virtual public involvement meeting for the N.M. 68 and U.S. 84/285 Alignment Study. The U.S. 84/285 portion of the study lies within the City of Española and begins just north of Upper San Pedro Road and extends to the east abutment of the Rio Grande River Bridge. The NM 68 portion of the study begins at the intersection of US84/285, progresses north through Española, and ends just north of Po’Pay Avenue on the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo.

