Nambe, NM

losalamosreporter.com

DOT To Hold Virtual Public Involvement Meeting Dec. 14 On Alignment Study Of US 84/285

DOT will hold a virtual meeting Dec. 14 to discuss the alignment study for NM 68 and US 84/285. Map Courtesy DOT. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, invites you to attend the virtual public involvement meeting for the N.M. 68 and U.S. 84/285 Alignment Study. The U.S. 84/285 portion of the study lies within the City of Española and begins just north of Upper San Pedro Road and extends to the east abutment of the Rio Grande River Bridge. The NM 68 portion of the study begins at the intersection of US84/285, progresses north through Española, and ends just north of Po’Pay Avenue on the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo.
ESPANOLA, NM
Movie Night Is Back In Los Alamos!

Tuesday was a red-letter day for me. Movie night in Los Alamos was back! My wife Kris and I stopped for a beer at the Tub, a spicy tuna roll (and other good stuff) at Origami, and made our way over to Sala to see “You Resemble Me’ – a well-made independent film about a difficult life lived far away. The movie part of this wasn’t an option until last night and we are so glad that it is now a possibility in our community once again.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Lewis Muir Celebrates 50 Years In Rotary, Presents Check To Club

Rotarian Lewis Muir, right, commemorated his 50th year of membership in the Rotary Club of Los Alamos by presenting Skip King, president of the Los Alamos Rotary 1312 Foundation, with a generous check. Since 1972, Muir has served as the Club’s secretary and treasurer and as an active supporter of the Club’s Rotary Youth Exchange. He has also flipped many hamburgers for fundraisers and has given generously of his time and resources. Muir received a standing ovation from fellow Rotarians and guests, as well as chocolate cake and an enthusiastic Happy Birthday serenade in honor of his upcoming 90th birthday. Photo by Linda Hull.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Las Vegas, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cuba High School basketball team will have a game with West Las Vegas High School on December 06, 2022, 18:00:00.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KOAT 7

Las Vegas City Schools moves to remote learning

LAS VEGAS, NM — Las Vegas City Schools has announced the move to remote learning for the rest of this week. The school district says there are a high number of absences among students and staff due to increasing numbers of respiratory illnesses in schools. Grab-and-go pickup meals will...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee

New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shoppers get surprised with free Christmas trees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe shopping for Christmas trees over the weekend were surprised with a random act of kindness. When families went to check out, they found their trees had already been paid for. For 13 years, Adam Quinn has owned and operated Adam...
SANTA FE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless

Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Two women use dog door to break into a Rio Rancho home

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women break into a Rio Rancho home in early November by squeezing through a doggy door. It’s a tight fit, but the security video shows them getting in and then ransacking the place. One woman tried to squeeze herself through the doggie...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
SANTA FE, NM
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming

A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
SANTA FE, NM

