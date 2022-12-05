Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
DOT To Hold Virtual Public Involvement Meeting Dec. 14 On Alignment Study Of US 84/285
DOT will hold a virtual meeting Dec. 14 to discuss the alignment study for NM 68 and US 84/285. Map Courtesy DOT. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, invites you to attend the virtual public involvement meeting for the N.M. 68 and U.S. 84/285 Alignment Study. The U.S. 84/285 portion of the study lies within the City of Española and begins just north of Upper San Pedro Road and extends to the east abutment of the Rio Grande River Bridge. The NM 68 portion of the study begins at the intersection of US84/285, progresses north through Española, and ends just north of Po’Pay Avenue on the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo.
New Mexico puppies given new life on east coast
Two of the puppies are now living on a farm.
losalamosreporter.com
Movie Night Is Back In Los Alamos!
Tuesday was a red-letter day for me. Movie night in Los Alamos was back! My wife Kris and I stopped for a beer at the Tub, a spicy tuna roll (and other good stuff) at Origami, and made our way over to Sala to see “You Resemble Me’ – a well-made independent film about a difficult life lived far away. The movie part of this wasn’t an option until last night and we are so glad that it is now a possibility in our community once again.
losalamosreporter.com
Lewis Muir Celebrates 50 Years In Rotary, Presents Check To Club
Rotarian Lewis Muir, right, commemorated his 50th year of membership in the Rotary Club of Los Alamos by presenting Skip King, president of the Los Alamos Rotary 1312 Foundation, with a generous check. Since 1972, Muir has served as the Club’s secretary and treasurer and as an active supporter of the Club’s Rotary Youth Exchange. He has also flipped many hamburgers for fundraisers and has given generously of his time and resources. Muir received a standing ovation from fellow Rotarians and guests, as well as chocolate cake and an enthusiastic Happy Birthday serenade in honor of his upcoming 90th birthday. Photo by Linda Hull.
Las Vegas, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KOAT 7
Las Vegas City Schools moves to remote learning
LAS VEGAS, NM — Las Vegas City Schools has announced the move to remote learning for the rest of this week. The school district says there are a high number of absences among students and staff due to increasing numbers of respiratory illnesses in schools. Grab-and-go pickup meals will...
Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
Students and staff that are on campus are being helped by the police, authorities said.
losalamosreporter.com
Step Up Gallery’s Gift Of Small Paintings 2022 Attracts Art Lovers And Gift Buyers
‘Ghost Ranch 1’, watercolor by Kathi Geoffrion Parker. Courtesy photo. ‘Lilies in the Sun’ batik dye by Gloria Sharp. Courtesy photo. ‘Long Time Ago’, collage by Sue Ellen Hains. Courtesy photo. ‘Monsoon Threatening in Wild Rivers’, oil by Diane Stoffel. Courtesy photo. STEP UP GALLERY NEWS...
rrobserver.com
VIDEO-RR Winterfest: a freeze, a parade and a Nightmare Before Christmas
The Cleveland High School Storm Regiment was led by Jack Skellington while performing the Storm Fight Song in the Christmas Parade (Michaela Helean) Rio Rancho’s Winterfest happened on a cold night, but it was a magical night nonetheless. “Thank you to everyone who came out. Special thanks to all...
Rio Grande Sun
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe shoppers get surprised with free Christmas trees
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe shopping for Christmas trees over the weekend were surprised with a random act of kindness. When families went to check out, they found their trees had already been paid for. For 13 years, Adam Quinn has owned and operated Adam...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless
Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
KRQE News 13
Video: Two women use dog door to break into a Rio Rancho home
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women break into a Rio Rancho home in early November by squeezing through a doggy door. It’s a tight fit, but the security video shows them getting in and then ransacking the place. One woman tried to squeeze herself through the doggie...
losalamosreporter.com
Opening Of ‘Cochon’ Restaurant On Central Avenue Delayed Until Next Summer
Laura Crucet of Pig + Fig Cafe in White Rock was set to open a second concept called “Cochon” in January 2023. Due to some unexpected water damage uncovered during initial renovations, Cochon has delayed their opening date. Owner Laura Crucet stated: “I want to do this right...
losalamosreporter.com
Mason Says Triad LLC Five-Year Contract Extension Is Direct Result Of Workforce’s Hard Work And Dedication
The announcement came Tuesday from the Department of Energy NNSA that Triad LLC’s management and operating contract for Los Alamos National Laboratory has been extended from Nov. 1, 2023 through Oct. 30, 2028. LANL Director and Triad President/CEO Thom Mason said this is a direct result of the hard...
losalamosreporter.com
N3B Los Alamos Seeks Next Generation Of Employees For Environmental Cleanup At LANL
Rebecca Trujillo recently joined N3B Los Alamos as a field execution technical lead after attending an N3B job fair at Northern New Mexico College. She represents DOE Environmental Management’s sought-after next generation of employees to continue its environmental cleanup mission across the DOE complex. Photo Courtesy N3B. N3B NEWS...
KRQE News 13
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit
Three people were detained after a pursuit in Santa Fe County. Two were charged.
losalamosreporter.com
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming
A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
