The Suburban Times
Pierce County Housing Action Plan
Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'
At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
Security solutions proposed after Tacoma Santa Parade was breached by reckless driver
TACOMA, Wash. — Organizers are discussing closing gaps in crowd security after a terrifying ordeal at a holiday parade in Tacoma over the weekend. On Sunday, a 74-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car breached the perimeter of Tacoma's annual Santa Parade and veered straight up the parade route toward the oncoming crowd.
roadtirement.com
Christmas decorations at Lynnwood, Washington’s Alderwood Mall
We did a bit of shopping after our dinner at The Old Spaghetti Factory yesterday. The Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington was decked out in full Christmas season decorations.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Family of murdered business owner helping other victims of gun violence
Two months since the murder of Seattle businessman D’Vonne Pickett Junior, his family is already helping other victims of gun violence. D’Vonne and his wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, opened the Central District mailing business, “The Postman,” in 2018. While the store is seeing a steady stream...
DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley
BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
nwnewsradio.com
Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
southsoundmag.com
Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations
The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report
(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
KOMO News
Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country
The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Breakfast with Santa, Seasonal Burgers, and Sipping and Shopping
Warm up this holiday season with a trio of new and returning specials at Fremont’s Uneeda Burger. For a limited time, the elk burger is returning by popular demand — a treat you can pair with the newly released egg nog milkshake. Round out the meal with a side of tempura mushrooms. Uneeda Burger is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with both inside and patio seating open. Pickup and delivery information for the seasonal specials is available here.
KOMO News
Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way schools to pay $5.25M settlement after student athlete’s death
Federal Way Public Schools district will pay a $5.25 million settlement to the parents of Allen Harris, a 16-year-old student who died during a summer football practice in 2018, according to the family’s attorney. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the school district in August 2019 by Connelly...
Tri-City Herald
SEIU secretly lobbied the Washington State Redistricting Commission, court filings allege
A lobbyist for SEIU 1199NW failed to report lobbying activities related to the Washington State Redistricting Commission in 2021, recent court records allege. The documentation was filed Nov. 15 in Thurston County Superior Court by Arthur West, an Olympia resident and open government advocate, as part of a lawsuit filed against the commission in August. West is suing the Redistricting Commission and the state for withholding and deleting public records.
KOMO News
Cannabis shops ramp up security after uptick in crime
SEATTLE — Cannabis businesses said they are taking more security measures after seeing an increase in crime in King and Pierce counties. "We have very big steel planters, they weigh hundreds of pounds each, so it would be very difficult for a vehicle to smash into us," The Green Door Seattle manager Eduardo Beaumont said. "It's our deterrent."
KOMO News
Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
