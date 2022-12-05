ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

Pierce County Housing Action Plan

Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
thejoltnews.com

Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'

At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
BUCKLEY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations

The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
TACOMA, WA
The Center Square

Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report

(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country

The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Breakfast with Santa, Seasonal Burgers, and Sipping and Shopping

Warm up this holiday season with a trio of new and returning specials at Fremont’s Uneeda Burger. For a limited time, the elk burger is returning by popular demand — a treat you can pair with the newly released egg nog milkshake. Round out the meal with a side of tempura mushrooms. Uneeda Burger is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with both inside and patio seating open. Pickup and delivery information for the seasonal specials is available here.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
Tri-City Herald

SEIU secretly lobbied the Washington State Redistricting Commission, court filings allege

A lobbyist for SEIU 1199NW failed to report lobbying activities related to the Washington State Redistricting Commission in 2021, recent court records allege. The documentation was filed Nov. 15 in Thurston County Superior Court by Arthur West, an Olympia resident and open government advocate, as part of a lawsuit filed against the commission in August. West is suing the Redistricting Commission and the state for withholding and deleting public records.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Cannabis shops ramp up security after uptick in crime

SEATTLE — Cannabis businesses said they are taking more security measures after seeing an increase in crime in King and Pierce counties. "We have very big steel planters, they weigh hundreds of pounds each, so it would be very difficult for a vehicle to smash into us," The Green Door Seattle manager Eduardo Beaumont said. "It's our deterrent."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
SEATTLE, WA

