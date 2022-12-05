Read full article on original website
Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF
Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
TABLE-China's November trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, due to weakening global demand, production disruptions and waning demand at home amid widespread pandemic controls. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. Inbound shipments were down sharply by 10.6% from a 0.7% drop in October, weaker than a forecast 6.0% decline. The downturn was the worst since May 2020. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in November. Nov Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.5 14.2 0.3 -5.6% -24.5% -2.6% -3.5% South 13.0 15.4 -2.4 -11.9% -25.9% -8.8% -1.8% Korea Taiwan 5.8 17.4 -11.6 -20.6% -29.4% -6.5% -10.4% European 44.8 22.9 21.9 -10.6% -16.2% 1.5% 6.6% Union USA 40.8 16.5 24.3 -25.4% -7.3% -13.2% 28.5% Australia 7.0 11.8 -4.7 7.2% -10.0% 11.7% 10.2% ASEAN 50.3 37.0 13.3 5.2% -3.7% 2.9% 11.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Marketmind: Hat-trick
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While European shares ended lower for the third straight session on Tuesday, spooked by recession worries, another hat-trick dominated the World Cup a few hours later. Three goals by Portugal's 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos against Spain in...
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of cenbank meetings
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of...
Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
UPDATE 1-GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term
(Adds comments from investor day, analyst comment) Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits. GE expects the healthcare unit's medium-term...
BRIEF-Saudi's CMA Approves Offering Of VCP Murabaha Fund
* ANNOUNCES THE APPROVAL OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF "VCP MURABAHA FUND" Source: (https://bit.ly/3HkRat9)
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?
Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
Why did Downer (ASX:DOW) shares plummet on ASX today?
Today Downer announced its updated NPAT guidance for FY23, as it has recognised some irregularities in its past accounting activities. As a result, Downer’s share price dropped below 21% on ASX as of 1:12 PM AEDT today. Today, the commercial service provider Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) revealed the updated...
Why Renascor Resources’ (ASX:RNU) shares fell nearly 9% today
On Wednesday, Renascor’s shares were placed on a trading halt. The company raised nearly AU$70 million from institutional investors at a 14% discount of 27.5 cents per share. Shares of Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) were trading in the red on Thursday morning, a day after being placed on a trading...
India Nov thermal coal imports at 10 month-low as local output soars
KOLKATA (Reuters) - India's thermal coal imports fell to the lowest levels in 10 months during November, data from consultancy Coalmint showed, mainly due to a rise in domestic coal production. The country imported 10.83 million tonnes of thermal coal in November, the Coalmint data showed, compared with 12.03 million...
4 ASX rare earth stocks with double- and triple-digit returns in the last year
Arafura Resources received approval to mine, construct, and operate the Nolans Project. Lanthanein Resources confirmed the discovery of new iron stones at the Lyons Project. American Rare Earth completed 75% of the drilling program in the Halleck Creek Project. Rare earth minerals are an abundant group of 17 elements comprising...
Kalkine : Is global energy efficiency progress accelerating? | Kalkine Media
The International Energy Agency on December 2 said that Energy efficiency actions had accelerated globally in 2022. Energy efficiency initiatives have intensified as governments and consumers have actively shifted to efficiency measures in response to fuel supply disruptions and record-high energy costs, highlighting a potential turning point following several years of sluggish development. Watch this video for more.
UPDATE 2-Australia fines Uber $14 mln for misleading on fares and cancellation fees
SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The penalty was less than a regulator wanted. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app broke consumer...
